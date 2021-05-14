 Skip to main content
Watch now: Diploma walk gives Heartland grads an in-person option
Watch now: Diploma walk gives Heartland grads an in-person option

Heartland College graduates and their families socially distanced during commencement.

NORMAL — Different times call for different traditions, and Heartland Community College found a way to give its graduates an in-person experience even though commencement is virtual this May.

Students who signed up in advance were able to walk through the Rob Widmer Quad on the main campus Friday afternoon, receive their diploma on stage and have photos taken. 

The event was socially distanced and graduates were allowed up to four guests.

Heartland said 730 students applied for 2021 graduation. In addition, 292 fall 2020 graduates are eligible to participate in commencement activities.

A virtual commencement was scheduled to be shown Friday evening on the college’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. The online event included recognition of graduates and remarks from President Keith Cornille, trustee Rebecca Ropp and graduating student Elizabeth Stein.

051521-blm-loc-2heartland

Graduates wait in line as they and their families were socially distanced during their diploma presentations. Families stood in circles and advanced toward the "stage" as graduates accepted their diplomas.

Stein is a nontraditional student who returned to college after a 10-year break and is graduating with honors. The member of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society credits the Project RISE program with helping her complete her degree. She became a peer mentor to help others in Project RISE.

As a mentor, she helped connect students to resources they needed, whether it was a counselor or a tutor.

051521-blm-loc-1heartland

Heartland Community College security officer Steve Riesenberg plays "Ode to Joy" on his bagpipes as he leads Heartland graduates to their diploma presentation Friday on the school's quad in Normal.

“Sometimes it’s nice to just vent to a peer mentor. … My big thing was being a cheerleader,” she said.

She will be a double major in English and secondary education at Illinois Wesleyan University this fall.

In her remarks, Stein said, “We are the class that has proven that while we have the ambition to do this ourselves, we thrive when surrounded by those that also wish for us to achieve our goals, even when they’re on the other side of the computer screen.”

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

