Watch now: District 87 parents concerned changes will hurt music program

The change also means students who had been receiving extra education help or other services during that first period now will have the opportunity to take music, which will be offered later in the day with other electives.

“Our decision balanced the needs of all with the wants of a few,” Superintendent Barry Reilly said Thursday.

“The choice we made is absolutely the right thing for kids,” said Reilly, although he admitted, “We could have communicated better; no doubt about it.”

Lack of communication was among the complaints of parents who packed a school board meeting Wednesday night and spoke in a public comment session that lasted more than an hour. Many wore purple shirts with the words, “Music and … not music or.”

“We filled out so many surveys for COVID this year, we would have been willing to fill out a survey for this,” said Bernadette Brennan, the mother of a seventh-grader.

Several parents said music is a progression and if a student drops music one year, they are unlikely to pick it up later because they will be behind their peers.