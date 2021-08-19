Watch now: District 87 students get cheering welcome on first day back to school

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington parents admitted they were a little nervous to be sending their kids back to school Thursday morning, but they all agreed the students were ready to be back.

“I’m excited, obviously a little bit nervous, but we’re ready. She’s ready,” said Bridget Mudron, sending her daughter Ivy Stombaugh into the front doors of Stevenson Elementary School.

Though she acted shy behind her unicorn mask, Ivy said she was excited to be starting school, as all of Bloomington District 87’s elementary students, sixth-graders and ninth-graders kicked off the first day of the school year.

The hustle and bustle of parents and students finding the right door into the building was made lighter as volunteers with the Promise Council’s 100 Caring Adults initiative, as well as representatives from the Bloomington Fire and Police departments, stood outside cheering them on.

“We want them to know that their community is excited to have them back at school. We want them to be excited and happy,” said Taunia Leffler, lead organizer for 100 Caring Adults. After last year, “we’re happy they’re back and we want them to be here, ready to learn, and so we just want to show our support.”

Alaina Lozano said she loved the welcome her son Cairo Ferguson and his fellow students received, though she was a little sad she could not go into the building with him.

“It’s a little stressful just kind of dropping him off and letting him walk inside, but it’s also a sign that he’s getting older and it’s a way to display some independence, too," she said. "We’re making it work.”

Lozano said she thinks her second-grader is ready, and “all the kids are ready to get back in school and meet friends, just get back to a normal routine.”

Cairo’s dad, Davonta Ferguson, said he was feeling OK about sending his son back to school, but the increasing number of local COVID cases among children made him nervous.

“I’m not against them being back,” he said, noting he hopes the school keeps extra precautions in place like plastic barriers between desks. “But we’ll see how it works, you know. I’ll give it a couple months and if it gets too bad, then we’ll just pull him out and we’ll do home-schooling for a while until things kind of clear up.”

Francisco Bucio also said he was “nervous, nervous,” about his first-grader, Samantha, being in school, but, “She’s happy to be coming back.”

Seven-year-old Aubrey Wyatt was home-schooled last year, but she’s back with kids her own age now, and her mom, Kaylie Harrington, said, “I feel better; I feel comfortable with her coming here.”

Stevenson staff members, having received their own 100 Caring Adults welcome on Monday, were dishing out high fives, fist bumps and hugs, excited to have the students back.

“We are so excited. We have been missing having our kids here,” said Lauren Cottrel, library media specialist. “We are ready; they need to be here; they’re excited to be back; and we can’t wait for a more normal year.”

Last year, Cottrel's role as a librarian was traded for tech support to help families in remote learning, but now, “I get to see every class again this year,” she said. “We cheered at Open House on Tuesday night because they get to come back to the library this year and we’re really excited about that.”

Stevenson Principal Lynn Shook said watching the staff greet new and returning students “breathed some life into the building.”

“This is the way our school should look; this is the way our school should feel; and while we’re not back to normal, it feels as normal as it possibly can today,” she said.

All District 87 students, prekindergarten through 12th grade, will be back in school Friday. Neighboring districts Heyworth and Tri-Valley also started Thursday.

McLean County Unit 5's kindergarten through 12th grade students started Wednesday, and the early education students started Thursday.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

