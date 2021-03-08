Watch now: District 87 to expand in-person learning March 30

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington District 87 is expanding in-person learning at the end of March, the district announced Monday.
Starting March 30, pre-kindergarten students at Sarah Raymond School of Early Education who are currently in the hybrid model will attend school in-person five days a week. All other grade levels in the hybrid model will attend four days a week.
Monday will remain a remote learning day for all kindergarten through 12th graders, and in-person attendance will be Tuesday to Friday.
Students signed up for fully remote learning will continue in remote for the remainder of the school year, according to a letter sent to families Monday.
In the letter, Superintendent Barry Reilly noted positivity rates in Bloomington-Normal and McLean County “have stayed consistently low for several weeks. Positive cases for students and staff in our schools have also remained very low or at zero.”
Nearly all staff members will have had the opportunity to receive the first COVID-19 vaccination dose, if not both, by the end of March, according to the letter.
There’s no shortage of fried fish in McLean County, but those celebrating the Lenten season may have to look a little harder on Fridays this year.
Monday, March 29 will be a day of no student attendance, as staff plan and prepare for students to return Tuesday. This takes the place of the previously scheduled “Remote Learning Planning Day” on April 12.
Reilly said District 87 schools will be able to meet nearly all safety recommendations from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with the exception of six feet of distance between students. Acrylic desktops barriers will be available in classrooms where adequate spacing is not possible.
He also said the results of a survey from hybrid-learning families showed more than 80% were comfortable expanding to four or five days in person, “knowing social distancing could not always be followed.”
The district administration will continue to monitor local data related to the COVID-19 pandemic and make adjustments to the learning plan if needed, Reilly said.
Updates and more detailed information about the changes can be found at district87.org/covid.
