Watch now: District 87 to expand in-person learning March 30

Nearly all staff members will have had the opportunity to receive the first COVID-19 vaccination dose, if not both, by the end of March, according to the letter.

Monday, March 29 will be a day of no student attendance, as staff plan and prepare for students to return Tuesday. This takes the place of the previously scheduled “Remote Learning Planning Day” on April 12.

Reilly said District 87 schools will be able to meet nearly all safety recommendations from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with the exception of six feet of distance between students. Acrylic desktops barriers will be available in classrooms where adequate spacing is not possible.

He also said the results of a survey from hybrid-learning families showed more than 80% were comfortable expanding to four or five days in person, “knowing social distancing could not always be followed.”

The district administration will continue to monitor local data related to the COVID-19 pandemic and make adjustments to the learning plan if needed, Reilly said.