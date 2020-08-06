Watch now: District 87, Unit 5 to move all classes online

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington District 87 and McLean County Unit 5 schools will shift to only remote learning for the beginning of the fall semester, a reversal from plans announced last month, officials said Thursday.
“There is no decision that will please everyone, but in the end we believe that we must err on the side of caution and safety,” Unit 5 Superintendent Kristen Weikle wrote in a letter to district families.
Leaders of both districts cited the recent rise in local cases of COVID-19 as a driving factor in the move to change plans. Both said they would reevaluate in October to determine whether they could begin returning students to in-person classes.
“As cases began to rise in our country and concerns about adequate safety measures emerged, district leaders determined the plan needed to change. District 87 has made the decision to start the 2020-21 school year with all students learning from home,” Superintendent Barry Reilly wrote in the announcement.
Reilly said the district is responsible for helping to reduce the spread of the virus in the community and his intention is to be proactive instead of reactive.
“This change was always a possibility, but now it is our reality,” he said. “District leaders are finalizing the plan and additional details. We will share more information with families as soon as possible.”
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on April 17 ordered schools to cease in-person classes as COVID cases increased, one of several steps to contain the virus, including a stay-at-home order. Those rules were loosened as infections declined.
The governor has since said school districts should determine how to deal with the pandemic and classes, with guidance from the state, including that schoolchildren must wear face coverings.
More than a dozen Illinois counties are now in a "warning" status because of increased infection numbers. The governor said he may issue further restrictions if the trend continues.
Some districts also have announced plans to reopen or have hybrid classes, only to revise plans and have all-remote courses. On Wednesday, Chicago schools announced remote learning for the start of the school year.
Both the Bloomington and McLean County districts had announced plans on July 20 that gave parents a choice between remote and in-person learning options. Parents in District 87 were told to decide by Aug. 4, while Unit 5 parents were being asked to fill out a form by July 29. Both decisions were to be effective for the full semester.
After the Unit 5 school board approved the original Return to School Plan two weeks ago, Weikle said the plan was subject to change, but she wouldn’t implement those changes until local testing data indicated it would be necessary or if the district received direction from the Illinois State Board of Education.
In response to the announcements Thursday afternoon, Jessica McKnight, administrator of the McLean County Health Department said, “We support (Unit 5 and District 87) as they face an incredible challenge and know they will all make the best-informed decisions they can, with the information they have, to ensure the safety and well-being of their students, faculty and staff in an ever-evolving situation.
“The McLean County Health Department will continue to partner with our schools as we navigate this pandemic together as a community.”
On Thursday, District 87 said remote learning would be different than it had been in the spring, with attendance being taken and assignments graded. More detailed information about teaching and learning is expected to be communicated to families next week.
Unit 5 also said assignments would be required and graded, attendance would be taken and all students would be instructed by teachers from the school in which they were enrolled. That includes students who had been concerned about how to take honors, dual credit and AP courses through the system the district was previously offering.
Both districts said Thursday food service would be available.
“I want to emphasize this decision was not made lightly and we understand that the change to our plan will place challenges on our families,” she said in the announcement Thursday. “Organizations and social service agencies throughout our community are working on programming to provide child care to families in need.”
Child care and supporting working families was a significant point of interest in discussions related to returning to school in the fall, and Weikle said the district “knows there is a need for a safe environment for some students engaged in remote learning.”
Unit 5 is working with the Town of Normal Parks and Recreation staff to offer daytime recreation programs and with the Education Team at the Children’s Discovery Museum to help provide options to supplement remote learning needs.
YMCA and Scribbles Center for Learning will also offer options for parents.
“We are excited to partner with the YMCA and others to ensure that elementary and junior high students in need will have an option for supervised care and will continue to grow academically and develop social-emotionally,” Weikle said.
Reilly said District 87 is also working with local child care providers in their effort to support families through the pandemic.
“We certainly appreciate and respect the challenges this present to our families, (including) the added stress,” he said. “Know that we are working to provide families with the details and you can expect more information next week.”
Details about the back to school plans can be found on the district homepages, at unit5.org and district87.org.
“We ask our community to work together to help us get our students back to in person learning. To do that we must get a handle on this virus,” Weikle said. “Please wear a mask, socially distance and avoid large gatherings.”
This announcement comes two days after band camp was canceled for Bloomington High School after a student tested positive for COVID-19.
Reilly said the decision to cancel the remainder of camp Tuesday was made “out of an abundance of caution.”
After follow-up discussions with the health department, Reilly said the student did not present with any symptoms, and after contact-tracing efforts were made, it was determined that other students and faculty will not have to self-quarantine.
Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that both districts will reevaluate in October.
