Watch now: District 87, Unit 5 to move all classes online

After the Unit 5 school board approved the original Return to School Plan two weeks ago, Weikle said the plan was subject to change, but she wouldn’t implement those changes until local testing data indicated it would be necessary or if the district received direction from the Illinois State Board of Education.

In response to the announcements Thursday afternoon, Jessica McKnight, administrator of the McLean County Health Department said, “We support (Unit 5 and District 87) as they face an incredible challenge and know they will all make the best-informed decisions they can, with the information they have, to ensure the safety and well-being of their students, faculty and staff in an ever-evolving situation.

“The McLean County Health Department will continue to partner with our schools as we navigate this pandemic together as a community.”

On Thursday, District 87 said remote learning would be different than it had been in the spring, with attendance being taken and assignments graded. More detailed information about teaching and learning is expected to be communicated to families next week.