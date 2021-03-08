Watch now: Dr. Seuss books deemed insensitive will remain at Bloomington Public Library for now

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Public Library won't immediately remove several Dr. Seuss books with racist and insensitive imagery from shelves as it considers a long-term plan for the titles, an official said Monday.
"This is recent news for the library, so we are considering what actions we should take," Children Services Manager Melissa Robinson said in a statement. "We regularly look at the items we own to determine if we should retain them using a variety of criteria."
Dr. Seuss Enterprises — the company that manages the late children author's catalog — on March 2 said it would cease publication and licensing of six books by Theodor Seuss Geisel because they "portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong."
The decision, announced on what would have been Geisel's 117th birthday, includes his first book, "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," which came out in 1937 and depicts a "Chinaman" wearing a pointed hat and carrying chopsticks and a bowl of rice.
Also being dropped are "If I Ran the Zoo," from 1950, which has drawings of nose-ring wearing Africans and a verse about Asian workers "who all wear their eyes at a slant," and "Scrambled Eggs Super!" which includes stereotypes about Arabs. It came out in 1953.
The others on the list: "McElligot's Pool" (1947), "On Beyond Zebra!" (1955) and "The Cat's Quizzer" (1976).
"Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises' catalog represents and supports all communities and families," the company said in a statement.
Combined, the BPL owns 23 different print and digital copies of "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," "If I Ran the Zoo," "McElligot's Pool" and "Scrambled Eggs Super!," according to its online catalog.
"Each copy that we own has checked out one or two times in the last year, so they are not checked out very often," Robinson said, adding that all the copies are currently either checked-out or on hold.
The four works will continue to circulate while library staff conduct an internal review outlined in the library's policies manual, Robinson said.
"It is an obligation of the public library to reflect within its collection differing points of view. The Bloomington Public Library does not endorse any particular belief or view nor does the selection of an item indicate an endorsement of any viewpoint," the manual reads.
No material is "automatically removed" from the collection because of an objection to it, the manual states.
A work also "will not be excluded from the library’s collection solely because it represents a particular aspect of life, because of frankness of expression, or because it is controversial," the manual states.
Robinson said a patron who wants any work removed permanently from the library's collection can submit a “request for reconsideration of library material," which will be reviewed by library staff.
"We do not just remove titles without following these procedures, and it is a decision we take seriously," Robinson said.
Brian Chase, director of the Normal Public Library, did not respond to requests for comment.
Elizabeth Aspbury, co-owner and manager of Bobzbay, a new and used book and media store in downtown Bloomington, echoed that sentiment when asked if moving forward she would buy or sell any of the six titles.
"I try and stay away from books that have offensive imagery in them," Aspbury said. "And since the publisher deems them offensive, then I probably wouldn’t want to purchase a copy."
Libraries and bookstores have an obligation to share all viewpoints, Aspbury said, but these Seuss works are different.
"I don’t think I would feel comfortable celebrating those or encouraging people to read them, at least not without a notice or disclaimer," Aspbury said.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
