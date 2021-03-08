Watch now: Dr. Seuss books deemed insensitive will remain at Bloomington Public Library for now

No material is "automatically removed" from the collection because of an objection to it, the manual states.

A work also "will not be excluded from the library’s collection solely because it represents a particular aspect of life, because of frankness of expression, or because it is controversial," the manual states.

Robinson said a patron who wants any work removed permanently from the library's collection can submit a “request for reconsideration of library material," which will be reviewed by library staff.

"We do not just remove titles without following these procedures, and it is a decision we take seriously," Robinson said.

Brian Chase, director of the Normal Public Library, did not respond to requests for comment.

Elizabeth Aspbury, co-owner and manager of Bobzbay, a new and used book and media store in downtown Bloomington, echoed that sentiment when asked if moving forward she would buy or sell any of the six titles.

"I try and stay away from books that have offensive imagery in them," Aspbury said. "And since the publisher deems them offensive, then I probably wouldn’t want to purchase a copy."