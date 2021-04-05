Watch now: Eureka College ends program for theater majors

EUREKA — A lack of students majoring in theater arts has resulted in Eureka College deciding to end its theater program.
"In an effort to appropriately direct and invest the college's resources, we made the difficult but necessary decision to discontinue the theater arts & drama major and minor at the end of the academic year," the college said in a statement.
Nine students have graduated with degrees in theater since 2017 and two more are scheduled to graduate in May, according to Ann Fulop, provost and vice president of academic affairs.
“The numbers pretty much speak for themselves,” Fulop said Monday.
One double major remains on campus, but they are far along in their theater major, she said.
“Students want to do theater as a co-curricular, but they don’t want to study it as an academic major,” said Fulop. “We’re struggling now to figure out how to provide that experience.
President Jamel Wright said it was "a very targeted" decision.
"We need to figure out how to reset the program and make it more competitive," said Wright.
The schedule for the 2021-22 Eureka Theatre season was unveiled last month, before the decision to end the theater major and minor was announced.
Auditions are scheduled this week for a fall production of “Peter and the Starcatcher” and Fulop said, “We will be talking to those students.”
The contracts of the two faculty members who teach theater arts will not be renewed, said Fulop. They did not respond to messages from The Pantagraph seeking comments.
In its statement, the college said, "While the major and minor will no longer be available, we continue to support and appreciate the value of theater at Eureka College and are currently planning next year's production season as an extracurricular option."
At the same time the college is ending its program for theater majors, “We are growing our arts program,” said Fulop.
This includes a digital media and design major that was updated in 2017 and has graduated 17 students and programs in music, including a music ministry concentration.
A new design, audio and piano production lab will open on campus this fall with support from alumni and donors, the college's statement said.
As for the decline in students majoring in theater, Fulop said, “It’s hard to know how much COVID contributed to the problem.” She said it may have accelerated the situation but the decline started before the pandemic.