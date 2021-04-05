Watch now: Eureka College ends program for theater majors

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Auditions are scheduled this week for a fall production of “Peter and the Starcatcher” and Fulop said, “We will be talking to those students.”

The contracts of the two faculty members who teach theater arts will not be renewed, said Fulop. They did not respond to messages from The Pantagraph seeking comments.

In its statement, the college said, "While the major and minor will no longer be available, we continue to support and appreciate the value of theater at Eureka College and are currently planning next year's production season as an extracurricular option."

At the same time the college is ending its program for theater majors, “We are growing our arts program,” said Fulop.

This includes a digital media and design major that was updated in 2017 and has graduated 17 students and programs in music, including a music ministry concentration.

A new design, audio and piano production lab will open on campus this fall with support from alumni and donors, the college's statement said.