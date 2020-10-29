EUREKA — Lincoln College and Eureka College are among nine colleges and universities to receive grants from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund to help students with technology and other needs.

The Illinois Board of Higher Education awarded $375,948 to Lincoln College and $165,424 to Eureka College from the GEER Fund.

The funding initially came from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Ginger Ostro, IBHE executive director, said, “Each of the institutions is demonstrating evidence-based efforts to recruit and retain first-generation, low-income, underrepresented and rural students. The bottom line is that we want these students to stay the course.”

Among areas in which the money will be used is closing digital gaps, including equipment checkout efforts; providing social and emotional support through efforts such as peer mentoring; enhancing financial and career literacy; and increasing campus food pantry supplies.

Eureka College President Jamel Wright said the grant will be helpful in narrowing the “digital divide,” which “has become more pronounced with the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Although Eureka College has been providing face-to-face instruction, some students are learning remotely because of pre-existing conditions or because they are quarantined or in isolation because of contracting or being a close contact of someone with COVID-19.

Lincoln College also has been providing face-to-face and hybrid instruction.

In addition, students at Eureka and Lincoln will not be returning to campus after Thanksgiving break and final exams will be given online.

The limited number of computers Eureka College had for lending were used to equip rooms for students in isolation or quarantine who could not use the campus computer labs.

“A lot of our students come from rural areas where broadband is not reliable,” said Wright. They also might have a smart phone but no laptop or be in a household where multiple people are sharing one laptop, she added.

By providing laptops and wifi hotspots to those who need them through this grant, Wright said, “they can focus on successfully finishing their semester strong.”

Michelle Baldwin, interim vice president for academic affairs at Lincoln College, “We want to make sure everyone who needs a laptop has one to take home.”

When students were surveyed in spring, 23% said they did not have access to a laptop at home and 17% said they did not have internet service.

Lincoln College also hopes by providing more laptops, fewer students will need to use the computer labs, thereby reducing potential for spreading the coronavirus.

Baldwin said the grant money also will be used to expand tech support, hire more students to staff the computer labs so the hours can be expanded and to upgrade the college’s information technology resources.

Eureka also intends to use its grant money to support its peer mentoring program for first-generation students, to bring in an expert to design an online financial literacy course and to bolster its food pantry.

Wright said 45% of its students are the first in their families to go to college and 48% are eligible for federal Pell grants and the state Monetary Award Program, which are both based on financial need.

Likewise, about 42% of Lincoln College’s students are first generation students and about 60% have demonstrated financial need, said Baldwin.

