EUREKA — It took just two minutes for the mock-up of a dorm room to go from a few flickers of flame to a roaring fire with smoke billowing from the 8-foot structure in a parking lot at Eureka College on Tuesday.

Just as quickly, firefighters from the Eureka-Goodfield Fire Protection District put the fire out.

Now the real work began.

The fire was set so students in criminal justice professor William Lally’s crime scene management class get hands-on experience in arson investigation.

“The lecture is one thing but the individuals actually will not discover what challenges may be a part of this until they’re actually physically doing it,” said Lally. “So the only way that you can do that is to have a structure that is of somewhat comparable size to say a typical dorm room and set it on fire.”

Among the challenges students had to figure out was how to get good pictures in a dark room with lingering smoke.

Abby Swope of Canton, a junior in criminal justice said, “It’s very interesting to actually see the fire then investigate it yourself.”

Junior Jon Bozarth, a criminal justice major from Farmer City, said, “I learned how to look for evidence and learned what to look for. … Most of us plan to go into law enforcement so this is valuable.”

This was the fourth time Lally has used a “room” built by theater students as part of the arson portion of one of his classes.

“I can’t do any of this stuff without the theater department’s help. They provide the furniture. The students build the mock scenes for me. Without that collaboration between the two departments I could not do the programs that are unique to the Eureka criminal justice program,” he said.

Marty Lynch, associate professor of theater, was glad to have his theater production students build the room for Lally’s class. That’s especially in a year when his students aren’t building stage sets because of performances being canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We got to do things we don’t usually get to do, using real-world techniques,” said Lynch as he watched his students’ work go up in smoke.

Stage sets need to be light and inexpensive, but to properly and safely simulate an arson fire, the room Lynch’s students built had to be “sturdy and durable,” he explained.

The collaboration went beyond the campus boundaries.

Firefighters from the Eureka-Goodfield Fire Protection District were on hand to put out the fire and provide additional help, if needed. Fortunately, thanks to overnight rain and ongoing drizzle, there was little danger of the fire spreading from the parking lot.

“We all work together,” said Eureka-Goodfield Fire Chief Craig Neal. “It’s a way to give back to the community.”

Neal explained arson investigation techniques, shared his experiences and answered questions from the students.

“I like teaching the kids … especially kids who want to be here and want to learn,” said Neal.

Although most of the students are planning to go into law enforcement, Neal hopes a few might also be inspired to join the fire service.

