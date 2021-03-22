Watch now: Expansion of COVID shots to higher education boosts plans for fall semester

NORMAL — Illinois State University staff will be receiving COVID vaccinations on campus Thursday as expanded eligibility that includes higher education staff took effect Monday.
The news that higher education staff would be included in the latest expansion was greeted by ISU, Illinois Wesleyan University and Heartland Community College officials as a positive development. The expansion is something colleges and universities have been advocating.
All three are moving toward increased in-person learning and activities this fall, and widespread vaccinations will contribute to those plans.
ISU President Larry Dietz said in an earlier statement that recent announcements from Gov. J.B. Pritzker make him optimistic and “all indicators are pointing in the right direction to help us reach Phase 5 and return to an in-person on-campus fall semester.”
ISU spokesman Eric Jome said with the expansion of eligibility, “our optimism is growing even more. It’s a very good sign working in our favor.” However, he added, “If we’ve learned anything during this, it’s never take your eye off the ball.”
All spots for Thursday’s vaccination clinic for ISU employees have been filled but more are expected to be added at a later date.
Victoria Folse, interim executive director of health and counseling at Illinois Wesleyan University, said IWU is working with the McLean County Health Department to coordinate a second on-campus vaccination clinic now that higher education workers are eligible. IWU had an on-campus clinic earlier for employees age 65 and older.
Heartland spokesman Steve Fast said the college is working with the health department to explore options for on-campus vaccinations. In the meantime, it is urging employees to seek vaccinations through county health departments, healthcare providers and pharmacies.
“Moving higher education employees into the phased vaccine eligibility is a major step in helping institutions prepare for a healthy return to more widespread in-person, face-to-face instruction.”
ISU is expecting not only a return to more people in class but also more in-person events and people on campus, said Jome.
“We will still have some online presence” in the fall and on-campus housing density — largely moved to single occupancy this academic year — is “still being worked through,” said Jome.
Folse said IWU is “active in fall planning and envisions maximizing in-person learning and living with testing, universal mask wearing and physical distancing.”
She is hopeful students who were not previously eligible will obtain vaccines before the semester ends and they return to their permanent residences.
Fast said, “Heartland has been moving forward on a return-to-campus plan that will have around 60 percent face-to-face instruction in the fall ’21 semester,” which is similar to the pre-pandemic breakdown.
Heartland is in the process of setting up a Shield Illinois testing site on campus that “will provide the saliva-based test to HCC students and employees.” The testing site is expected to open “at some point in April,” he said.
Overall, 13.8% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated. Pritzker said about one in three Illinoisans age 16 and older had received at least one vaccine dose, a number that must reach 50% for the state to enter Phase 5 of reopening, which is essentially back to normal in terms of capacity restrictions.
As of Monday, the state’s positivity rate stood at 2.6%, about a half point above its lowest number reached nine days ago.
24 Illinois State students who found fame
Pual DeJong '15
Gary Sinise
Jeff Perry '78
Richard Roeper '82
Jane Lynch '82
Craig Robinson '94
Cecilia Suarez '95
Sean Hayes
Gary Cole
Michelle (Tenitra) Williams
Adam Kinzinger '00
Jay Blunk '86
Suzy Bogguss '79
Judith Ivey '73
Laurie Metcalf '76
Rondi Reed '77
D.A. Weibring '75
Cathy Boswell '83
Doug Collins '73
Dan Rutherford '78
Boomer Grigsby '07
John Malkovich
Donald McHenry '57
Mike Zimmer '79
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota