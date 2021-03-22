Watch now: Expansion of COVID shots to higher education boosts plans for fall semester

Folse said IWU is “active in fall planning and envisions maximizing in-person learning and living with testing, universal mask wearing and physical distancing.”

She is hopeful students who were not previously eligible will obtain vaccines before the semester ends and they return to their permanent residences.

Fast said, “Heartland has been moving forward on a return-to-campus plan that will have around 60 percent face-to-face instruction in the fall ’21 semester,” which is similar to the pre-pandemic breakdown.

Heartland is in the process of setting up a Shield Illinois testing site on campus that “will provide the saliva-based test to HCC students and employees.” The testing site is expected to open “at some point in April,” he said.

Overall, 13.8% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated. Pritzker said about one in three Illinoisans age 16 and older had received at least one vaccine dose, a number that must reach 50% for the state to enter Phase 5 of reopening, which is essentially back to normal in terms of capacity restrictions.