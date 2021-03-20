Watch now: Extra student support, COVID mitigations planned for Central Illinois schools' relief funds

“This technology has been out there a long time and it could have been useful for the normal things that happen in our buildings — flu outbreaks, cold outbreaks happen every year,” Hickman said. “But (most) districts wouldn't normally have the funds to be able to do this kind of project. It really wasn’t even on our radar as an option.”

Reilly said he will be meeting with his administrative team and involve the school board in the decisions for how to spend the funding brought in from ESSER III, and he expects it will be at least partly used to “pay for things that are COVID-related and PPE that we might need in the near future.”

In-person learning

The American Rescue Plan includes a focus on the “safe return to in-person instruction,” and local educators are optimistic the ESSER funding will help to make that possible.