Watch now: Extra student support, COVID mitigations planned for Central Illinois schools' relief funds

BLOOMINGTON — Keeping students on track and implementing additional COVID-19 mitigation efforts will draw on much of the relief money heading to schools, Central Illinois educators said this week.
“This is geared towards trying to address the impact that COVID has had on student learning,” said Barry Reilly, superintendent at Bloomington District 87. “So a lot of it will go to that; a lot of it will go to pay for the expenses that we’ve had related to COVID and we should be able to do some things that might be a little more long-lasting.”
As part of the American Rescue Plan, signed by President Joe Biden on March 11, more than $122 billion will be available for schools across the country, according to the plan’s section on Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.
However, while individuals began to see stimulus checks arrive last week, it’s unclear when school districts will gain access to this latest round of funding.
The grant application process for the last round of funding, ESSER II signed by former President Donald Trump in December, began this month.
All three rounds of the relief funds are to be distributed by reimbursement.
Reilly said District 87 is slated to receive just over $6 million from ESSER II and early estimates indicate his district will receive around $13 million from ESSER III.
Most districts used the first relief funds, which were ordered last March as coronavirus began its spread in the U.S., to purchase personal protection equipment and cleaning supplies, as well as to address technology needs and aid in remote learning with laptops, hotspots, etc.
Marty Hickman, chief financial officer at McLean County Unit 5, said he expects the Normal-based district to receive about $10.3 million in this round of ESSER funding and just over $6.1 million will come from ESSER II.
For a smaller district like Heyworth, Superintendent Lisa Taylor said the December relief funding will send more than $400,000 their way, but she didn’t have an estimate for ESSER III yet.
While this grant funding has not exceeded the additional costs brought on by the pandemic, Paul Deters, superintendent in Lexington, called it “a huge shot in the arm to help schools during some difficult times.”
The Lexington district expects to receive $157,745 from ESSER II, which will be used to cover the cost of supplies, additional staff and technology. Deters did not have an estimate for ESSER III funding.
The educators said they were grateful to receive this funding, which will give them the opportunity to support their students as best as they can through this pandemic.
“We’re working really hard to put it to good use and make sure that we address those needs,” Reilly said. “So I’m really glad that we have that opportunity; it definitely will help the district and our kids.”
At Unit 5, district spokeswoman Dayna Brown said, “Nobody was prepared for a pandemic that lasted more than 12 months. As a school district we literally had to shift the way we teach students. This model didn’t exist in the size and vastness that it does now with remote and in-person learning and all the other pieces to it. So any support we receive is much-needed in moving us forward and basically not bankrupting the district.”
Student supports
Stronger summer school programs are among the ways District 87 and Unit 5 plan to use this funding to ensure students are on track.
“Those plans are much more robust than we’ve ever done in my time here,” said Reilly, who has led the Bloomington district since 2010. “We’re pretty excited about the summer program to impact a lot of kids at all levels, and I think that’s something that we’ll be able to do for at least the next couple of years.”
Community partnerships, including the Children’s Discovery Museum and the Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal, will help to provide additional support for District 87’s summer school.
At Unit 5, summer school typically serves about 3% of the student population, but this year about 15% of students are expected to benefit from the program, which is “possible as a result of these funds,” Brown said.
Taylor, the Heyworth administrator, said her district does not typically have a traditional summer school program, but after their benchmark tests are completed later this spring, those results will be reviewed “to see which kids need additional help,” and summer school could be on the table.
Additional staff members will likely be joining local school districts as well thanks to this funding.
Intervention teachers, who work one-on-one with students who are struggling, will play an important role in combating any learning loss students may have suffered through the pandemic.
“They work directly with students providing academic interventions, primarily in math and reading but really to make up for any of those gaps when you’ve been remote or not in session, just to help keep students performing at grade level,” Taylor said. “My estimation would be about 50% of our grant we’re hoping to cover those salaries.”
The lifespan of the grants will last about two or three years, depending on when they were signed, which will mean some staffing decisions after the money runs out, Reilly said.
“Because those weren’t anticipated long-term and obviously if we were to add 20 certified full-time staff members utilizing those funds, when the funds run out we will not likely have the capacity to continue all of those,” he said. “It’s not meant to be sustained for a long period of time, but certainly when you start to go down that path and you provide those services and all of a sudden they’re taken away — that’s hard. But we know that going in and that’s just something that we have to plan appropriately for.”
COVID mitigations
While cleaning supplies and PPE will remain a need for all districts, Unit 5 also plans to use this funding to install bipolar ionization generators in all the schools’ heating and cooling systems.
Hickman said the technology helps to reduce harmful particles in the air, so even “if COVID were to magically disappear, it’s also effective against other viruses that have been around for a long time.”
This addition will also help the district reduce energy costs because once the pandemic began, Unit 5 increased the airflow in its buildings and thus the cost of heating and cooling that air.
“This technology has been out there a long time and it could have been useful for the normal things that happen in our buildings — flu outbreaks, cold outbreaks happen every year,” Hickman said. “But (most) districts wouldn't normally have the funds to be able to do this kind of project. It really wasn’t even on our radar as an option.”
Reilly said he will be meeting with his administrative team and involve the school board in the decisions for how to spend the funding brought in from ESSER III, and he expects it will be at least partly used to “pay for things that are COVID-related and PPE that we might need in the near future.”
In-person learning
The American Rescue Plan includes a focus on the “safe return to in-person instruction,” and local educators are optimistic the ESSER funding will help to make that possible.
“As we go through the summer and we find that adults are getting vaccinated … my hope is when the fall rolls around we’ll be able to get back to a normal schedule,” Reilly said. “We may have to tweak some things in terms of how we operate larger groups of students, meaning lunches might look a little different. But I’m hopeful that by the time the fall rolls around, because the capacity of the community is much better and we’ve got a better handle on it with adults, that we’ll be able to get back to a normal schedule.”
Reilly added he still expects remote learning to be an option next year but with fewer families choosing that route.
District 87 and Unit 5 plan to increase the number of days hybrid students are in person each week after spring break at the end of March.
Even though Heyworth has already had students in class five days a week, Taylor said this funding will definitely help other districts bring more students in the classroom.
“There are so many benefits to being in person and if the funding allows schools to bring more kids in person, I’m completely supportive,” she said.
