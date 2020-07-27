Watch now: For those returning to Central Illinois schools, questions and concerns persist

“The challenge we have as school leaders and school board members is tremendous right now,” said Reilly. “This is a difficult time for education. I’m very confident we’re taking all the steps we possibly can for the health, safety and well-being of our students and staff.”

Specific concerns

Some parents and students worry that none of the available options will address their educational needs.

Andrew Beaty, who has five children with special needs who attend Unit 5 schools, said in an email to The Pantagraph that “the options that are available do not take into account the educational and emotional needs of students with special needs.”

He has decided to homeschool his four younger boys and is still evaluating what to do for his son that is in high school.

“Our younger boys do not do well with multiple changes in routine, and not having a consistent daily school routine will not work for them,” said Beaty. “They really struggled with the inconsistency of school options from their school in the spring, and so we have developed a plan that will work for them.