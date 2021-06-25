Watch now: From crisis to crisis, Dietz provided stable leadership

NORMAL — A leader. A visionary. A uniter. A calming presence. A man of integrity. All are phrases used to describe retiring Illinois State University President Larry Dietz by those who worked with him.

Dietz often used the phrase “strong and stable” to describe the university, but his colleagues and lawmakers say it also described him.

“What you see is what you get,” said Levester Johnson, who succeeded Dietz as ISU’s vice president for student affairs.

Johnson said integrity is Dietz’s most important quality. “It’s the fabric of who he is,” said Johnson.

ISU Board Chair Julie Jones’ relationship with Dietz goes back to before he was president and she was a trustee.

Active with the university and its alumni association for 24 years, Jones first met Dietz in 2011 when he became ISU’s vice president for student affairs.

“He’s such an affable person, down to earth and approachable,” she said, adding that they share “a wicked sense of humor.”

Jones said they had respect for each other and recognized each other’s roles.

“As a board member, my job is not just to be the president’s friend and rubberstamp everything,” she said, “it’s to make sure the university is accountable.”

Sometimes they would disagree, said Jones, but “we can disagree without being disagreeable.”

Jones said Dietz will be remembered for his leadership.

“He was the president we needed because he’s such a calming presence,” said Jones.

“I’m so happy for him but I almost feel sorry for the guy,” she said. “He’s never had a year without a crisis.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That might be a slight exaggeration, but it’s true that he stepped into the presidency in March 2014 after initially being passed over for the job in 2013, when it was given to a man from out of state who lasted seven months.

In 2015, a plane crash took the lives of seven people, including two members of the athletics department.

A state budget standoff that began in 2015 didn’t end until 2017.

“I’m glad the university dealt with it head-on,” said Jones, noting the work isn’t finished. That will take time, she said: “The issues we face as Blacks in America didn’t happen overnight."

At other institutions, a president might have directed someone else to address the problem, said Johnson, but “President Dietz was at the table. He attended those meetings with Black students."

State Sen. Jason Barickman and state Rep. Dan Brady, both Republicans from Bloomington, praised how Dietz handled the budget stalemate, not only for ISU but as a spokesman for the state’s public universities.

“He managed the crisis by being able to prioritize spending and staying focused on educating students,” said Brady. “He was not out there pointing fingers.”

Barickman, who called himself “a proud alum,” said of Dietz, “Steadfast leadership is probably the term that described him most.”

Barickman said, “You have to be prepared for chaos in the state budget,” but no one expects two years with no budget.

Pointing to Dietz’s position as a spokesperson for other state universities, Barickman said, “His strong and steady voice was heard across the state. … He used that role very appropriately to communicate a voice of reason for the necessity of funding higher education.”

Johnson said Dietz was consistent, level-headed and even-tempered, but not a pushover.

“He’s strong in his convictions,” said Johnson. “I’ve learned from him. … He has led by example.”

Barickman said, “One of his strengths is very internal: the enormous Redbird pride that he and (his wife) Marlene have. … They wore red and white with tremendous pride. That has an impact on everyone around them, including students.”

Jones said Marlene Dietz “has been such a wonderful ambassador. … We’re really fortunate that they’re not going anywhere.”

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.