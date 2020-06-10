Watch now: Full return to normal at Illinois State University not anticipated until 2021

“This is and must be a fluid document, flexible enough to sustain rapid modification,” President Larry Dietz said in an email sent to faculty and staff Wednesday morning. “The constantly changing nature of COVID-19 response demands that our working teams remain nimble and ready to turn new information into further actions to keep our campus clean and safe while functioning at optimum levels.”

ISU’s “Redbirds Return” plan is designed to align with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s “Restore Illinois” guidelines. Face coverings are expected to be “the norm” on campus this fall.

Jome said the university will watch the pandemic situation and the reopening of Illinois and may need to make adjustments. An on-campus COVID-19 testing site is among recommendations in the report.

“We’ve got a whole team working with our health officials and others building a system to have readily available testing in place,” said Jome.