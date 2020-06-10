You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Watch now: Full return to normal at Illinois State University not anticipated until 2021
5 comments
featured
CORONAVIRUS | 'REDBIRDS RETURN'

Watch now: Full return to normal at Illinois State University not anticipated until 2021

061120-blm-loc-1isuupdate

Illinois State University groundskeepers perform maintenance work on the quad Wednesday after the administration rolled out a step-by-step set of procedures for the return of students, faculty and staff to campus.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — Illinois State University does not anticipate a full resumption of normal operations until 2021, according to an interim progress report from its COVID-19 pandemic response task force.

The university is taking a “phased approach” to its return, said spokesman Eric Jome. Some employees are returning to campus this week and more will return starting Monday. 

Among the tasks of the early returnees are reconfiguring office spaces and removing furniture where necessary to provide safe social distancing, he said.

Campus buildings will be reopening Monday and face coverings will be required, in line with state directives, for employees and visitors in common indoor areas and outdoor areas where social distancing cannot be maintained.

ISU is currently in Phase 3 of a five-phase plan, with all summer classes being taught online, a limited number of students living and dining on campus, and non-essential travel, gatherings and events canceled.

Fall will begin Phase 4, which tentatively includes a mix of face-to-face, hybrid and online teaching; students living on campus and dining reopening with restrictions; reopening of facilities such as the Bone Student Center, Milner Library and Student Fitness Center; and resumption of events and gatherings, with limits on size and a high emphasis on coronavirus prevention.

“This is and must be a fluid document, flexible enough to sustain rapid modification,” President Larry Dietz said in an email sent to faculty and staff Wednesday morning. “The constantly changing nature of COVID-19 response demands that our working teams remain nimble and ready to turn new information into further actions to keep our campus clean and safe while functioning at optimum levels.”

ISU’s “Redbirds Return” plan is designed to align with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s “Restore Illinois” guidelines. Face coverings are expected to be “the norm” on campus this fall.

061120-blm-loc-2isuupdate

A small group of friends, some of whom were Illinois State University students, eat lunch at a picnic table Wednesday outside DeGarmo Hall in Normal.

Jome said the university will watch the pandemic situation and the reopening of Illinois and may need to make adjustments. An on-campus COVID-19 testing site is among recommendations in the report.

“We’ve got a whole team working with our health officials and others building a system to have readily available testing in place,” said Jome.

ISU’s marketing department is already working on campus signage to remind people of safety practices such as social distancing, frequent hand-washing and face mask use, Jome said. Some signs will include ISU’s mascot, Reggie Redbird, and the university is looking into the possibility of ISU-branded face coverings, he said.

The ISU task force’s interim report said, “After considerable deliberation, the focus centered on how the campus could safely deliver blended courses with students living in on- and off-campus housing to the fullest extent possible. This plan was developed with the understanding that the University could need to pivot back to delivering courses strictly online if circumstances surrounding the pandemic change.”

061120-blm-loc-3isuupdate

Illinois State University students and campus ministry staff picnic on the quad Wednesday after the administration rolled out a step-by-step set of procedures for the return of students, faculty and staff to campus.

Among specific recommendations in the interim report are:

• Moving as many classes as possible with 50-plus students to an online format.

• Exploring options to lessen density in classrooms, such as extending instruction later into the day, using lesser scheduled days of the week, and using nontraditional classroom spaces.

• Providing a full schedule of online classes for "first-time in college" students wishing to take their fall semester online.

• Recommending that faculty design their courses in a manner that will allow them to pivot between face-to-face and online teaching to respond to changes with the pandemic.

• Considering alternate academic calendars, such as concluding face-to-face instruction before fall break and conducting the remainder of the academic semester and finals remotely.

Among housing-related recommendations are:

• Extending residence hall move-in times over more days to limit congestion.

• Limiting guests in residence halls.

• Enhancing cleaning in high-traffic, restroom and community areas.

Other recommendations include:

• Conducting screenings and temperature checks where appropriate and recommended, such as clinical settings, dining services and athletics.

• Ramping up capacity for contact tracing.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

5 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News