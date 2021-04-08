Watch now: Generous alumnus sweetens the pot for Illinois Wesleyan University fundraising challenge

All In for Wesleyan traditionally has included activities for students to build campus spirit. That’s also scaled back this year, with activities such as grab-and-go donuts, snow cones and a virtual Titan trivia game via Zoom.

“All we ask of them is to be involved. The name of the event is All In for Wesleyan, not just us in the old building,” said Chambers-Klatt. “Be ‘all in’ in a way that makes sense to you.”

The idea is to “plant the seed” so when the university calls after they have graduated, they will remember All In and “think about it as a pretty cool day,” she said.

Nugent encouraged alumni, parents and friends of IWU to “come together and rise to this challenge. Together, we can do this.”

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, 2,469 donors (surpassing last year's total donors) had made gifts totaling $869,158.

