Watch now: Graduate Workers Union claims Illinois State University trying to silence them

While not responding directly to the claims regarding this disputed provision, ISU spokesman Eric Jome said in an email, “Illinois State University respects the right of SEIU Local 73 to protest as they have over the last few weeks. At this time, Illinois State is waiting for a response from the union on the university's counterproposals.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Members of the Graduate Workers Union negotiating team have said ISU presented its counterproposals five minutes before the last negotiation session, March 18.

Speaking after the silent protest, graduate student Isabel Samuel, a member of the union bargaining team, said, “It’s not easy to strike. There’s lots of steps you have to go through. So the idea that another union on campus can go through all the legal steps and me as an individual can have an opinion and be disciplined by the university is unacceptable.”