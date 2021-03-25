Watch now: Graduate Workers Union claims Illinois State University trying to silence them

NORMAL — On the eve of a meeting of its membership, the Graduate Workers Union at Illinois State University staged a silent protest in front of the Hovey Hall administration building, claiming ISU wants to silence them.
Five students with black tape over their mouths stood in the rain on the Hovey Hall steps for about 20 minutes.
They displayed a series of signs that said ISU was trying to violate their rights to free speech by including a contract provision that would subject individuals to discipline if they encourage another union on campus to strike or join their picket line during their own off-work time.
The union, part of Local 73 of the Service Employees International Union, is in the midst of negotiating its first contract and has planned a strike authorization vote for April 2. The GWU represents about 400 graduate teaching assistants.
The union said it has offered standard language agreeing not to strike during the term of the contract, as required by state law.
While not responding directly to the claims regarding this disputed provision, ISU spokesman Eric Jome said in an email, “Illinois State University respects the right of SEIU Local 73 to protest as they have over the last few weeks. At this time, Illinois State is waiting for a response from the union on the university's counterproposals.”
Members of the Graduate Workers Union negotiating team have said ISU presented its counterproposals five minutes before the last negotiation session, March 18.
Speaking after the silent protest, graduate student Isabel Samuel, a member of the union bargaining team, said, “It’s not easy to strike. There’s lots of steps you have to go through. So the idea that another union on campus can go through all the legal steps and me as an individual can have an opinion and be disciplined by the university is unacceptable.”
Members of the Graduate Workers Union #SEIU @IllinoisStateU staged a silent protest outside Hovey Hall Thursday afternoon. The first sign said "In bargaining ISU demands unionized TAs give up our rights." pic.twitter.com/r5qMaBntzN— Lenore Sobota (@pg_sobota) March 25, 2021
In addition to disputes over non-economic issues such as the ability to support someone else’s strike and greater protections for international graduate students, the GWU is seeking higher stipends for teaching, elimination or reduction of mandatory fees and an expanded, less expensive health care plan.
Samuel said graduate students are seeking a fair, living wage and “when you talk to the university, they’re like, ‘Why don’t you get a second job?’”
During Wednesday night’s Academic Senate meeting, ISU President Larry Dietz said ISU remains committed to ongoing good-faith negotiations and continues to believe there is progress to be made. The next scheduled negotiation session is April 12.
24 Illinois State students who found fame
Pual DeJong '15
Gary Sinise
Jeff Perry '78
Richard Roeper '82
Jane Lynch '82
Craig Robinson '94
Cecilia Suarez '95
Sean Hayes
Gary Cole
Michelle (Tenitra) Williams
Adam Kinzinger '00
Jay Blunk '86
Suzy Bogguss '79
Judith Ivey '73
Laurie Metcalf '76
Rondi Reed '77
D.A. Weibring '75
Cathy Boswell '83
Doug Collins '73
Dan Rutherford '78
Boomer Grigsby '07
John Malkovich
Donald McHenry '57
Mike Zimmer '79
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota