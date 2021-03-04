Watch now: Greek Day still a hit at Parkside Junior High with Olympic events altered for distance

The discus was a miniature paper plate; the shot put was a crumpled sheet of paper; the javelin was an unsharpened wooden pencil; and of course the standing long jump required no extra equipment but maybe a few spare giggles.

In previous years, foam pool noodles were multipurpose, used as a javelin and to make the wrestling a little safer. But pool noodles wouldn’t exactly fit in the bags of supplies sent home for the remote learners and those in the hybrid model who spend Thursdays at home.

All the scores were recorded in an online document, and the students at home were assigned the same competitions and sent in photos of their participation.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Even though they had to adapt this year, Parkside students still managed to have plenty of fun with Greek Day.