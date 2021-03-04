Watch now: Greek Day still a hit at Parkside Junior High with Olympic events altered for distance

NORMAL — Greek Day at Parkside Junior High looked a little different this year, but the students' winnings were no less glamorous.
“Next year, I want music for the medal ceremony,” said sixth-grade teacher Beth Topping, awarding her students with paper medals strung together with yarn Thursday afternoon.
Social studies classes at Parkside celebrate Greek Day every year during their study of ancient Greece, hosting their own Olympic-style events complete with presentations and costumes.
But the team and up-close-and-personal events — like “wrestling” using pool noodles, and tug-of-war — were cut this year to allow students to maintain their distance amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The events are sometimes more close-quarters and interactive, but this year because I have kids at home doing this online and the kids in here, it had to be just individual events,” Topping said.
Students were told to “think Olympic thoughts” as they wore their handmade paper laurel wreaths into the cafeteria to compete in discus, shot put, javelin and standing long jump — with some major equipment modifications.
The discus was a miniature paper plate; the shot put was a crumpled sheet of paper; the javelin was an unsharpened wooden pencil; and of course the standing long jump required no extra equipment but maybe a few spare giggles.
In previous years, foam pool noodles were multipurpose, used as a javelin and to make the wrestling a little safer. But pool noodles wouldn’t exactly fit in the bags of supplies sent home for the remote learners and those in the hybrid model who spend Thursdays at home.
All the scores were recorded in an online document, and the students at home were assigned the same competitions and sent in photos of their participation.
Even though they had to adapt this year, Parkside students still managed to have plenty of fun with Greek Day.
“Sixth-graders — you gotta love ‘em. They’re putting paper crowns on their heads and cheering for each other,” Topping said. “It just makes my heart happy to see them get excited about learning and to be able to experience some of the things we’ve done in a more normal year, to have some of the same memories that they get to make.”
When two “discus” throws landed parallel about 6 feet apart, sixth-grader Mathia Atchison pointed out, “At least your paper plates want to social distance,” though they didn’t make it nearly as far as Oliver Brookins’ throw that landed at 21 feet, 7 inches.
“What I like is your spirit of togetherness,” Topping said to a room full of laughter when two plates landed even with each other at 3 feet, 8 inches.
Topping declared herself goddess of safety — “I don’t know who she was, but that's me now” — after Nolan Howe’s long jump attempt landed him on his bottom instead of his feet.
He wasn’t the only jumper to fall backward a bit, but at least this year no one ended up with a negative score, Topping pointed out.
The class threw around Greek references nearly as well as their clattering pencil javelins, with Hope Ferrill being accused of being a Spartan, Atchison reassuring the class she was Athenian and Brookins being named Hermes, messenger for the gods as he watched over the Google Meet on Topping's laptop.
Howe secured the win in shot put, but Brookins took the rest of the gold medals.
“Put those on and wear them with pride,” their teacher said.
