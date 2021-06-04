Watch now: Heartland alum, combat vet honored for helping others

NORMAL — A drawing he did in an art class at Heartland Community College changed the life of Richard Casper, a Marine Corps combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient. In fact, he says it saved his life.

The drawing was based on a photo of him at the grave of his gunner, Luke.

He wanted to capture the moment because it was special to him, but “I was not going to let any other students see it.”

Casper recalled the experience Friday in an interview at Heartland before a banquet at which he received the Community College Distinguished Alumni Award from the Illinois Community College Trustees Association.

The award goes to alumni who demonstrate exceptional achievement in their profession and make a positive impact on their community. Casper graduated from Heartland in 2009.

It was an experience that showed him the healing power of art and led him to become co-founder and executive director of CreatiVets, a nonprofit that helps veterans heal through art, music and writing.

“I’m drawing this using chalk pastels. I’m coloring everything the colors it’s supposed to be — my skin tone, my cammie shorts, my black shirt, everything is the way it’s supposed to be until I get to the background which is the grass. So you think green,” said Casper.

But his instructor, Michael “Mac” McAvoy, had another idea.

“My teacher Mac at the time came up to me and said, ‘Richard, I think you should do a different color. One that doesn’t make sense what grass would be but it makes sense to the way you feel about this experience,’” Casper said. “So I thought it was dumb at the time, but it ended up changing my life.”

He did all the background in red, even though he didn’t know why. Then he agreed to let students critique his work.

“The students one by one told me why I put red in there. They said, ‘You put red in there because you saw him die or that you’re angry that he died,’ and everything they said was so true to how I felt that I felt connected to the student that wasn’t a combat vet,” he said.

“I didn’t say a word, but they understood me … civilians understood me,” said Casper. “It all started here at Heartland. … It saved my life.”

Meanwhile, he met Brett Gillan, an Illinois State University grad and songwriter with the band Brushfire (now called Brushville), while Casper was working as a bouncer at Six Strings in Bloomington.

“He taught me songwriting and how to play the guitar,” said Casper. And Gillan’s songwriting connections in Nashville helped launch the songwriting part of CreatiVet, where Gillan is program director.

From nine veterans who participated the first year in 2013, more than 300 have been involved so far this fiscal year.

Partnerships include the Dallas Museum of Art, Grand Ole Opry, Country Music Hall of Fame, Virginia Commonwealth University, the University of Southern California and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, from which Casper graduated after Heartland and where he now teaches.

A tattoo on Casper’s his upper left arm is a tribute to his gunner. “I even wrote a song called ‘Angel on My Shoulder’ for Luke,” he said.

Casper had shipped off to boot camp two weeks after graduating from Low Point-Washburn High School. The 9/11 terrorist attack that happened during his junior year inspired him to enlist.

He was selected for a special team that guarded then-President George W. Bush in Camp David. But after 14 months there, Casper decided, “I couldn’t go out of the Marine Corps without knowing I had served for the reason I joined.” So he volunteered for combat and was shipped to Fallujah.

Casper’s Humvee was hit four times and Casper was next to Luke when he died. It all happened in the space of five months.

After that, he didn’t think much about his continuing headaches, but he knew he had changed.

The teenager who had been the prom king and class clown in high school was now filled with anxiety, depressed and unable to speak in front of fellow students. He couldn’t remember things, including assignments.

When he failed a class for the first time ever, he went to the VA and was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury, post-traumatic stress disorder and degenerative discs.

But it wasn’t until that art class that things started to turn around.

The teacher who told him to let his drawing show what he felt said, “I couldn't be more proud of a former student than I am of Richard.”

McAvoy said, “We all face adversity in our lives, but Richard turned his into a way to save lives. I'm very humbled when he claims I had something to do with that. I taught Richard how to communicate feelings through making art. Richard is now teaching me how to live with honor and integrity.”

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

