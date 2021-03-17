Watch now: Heartland Community College approves new work-ready programs

NORMAL — A new associate degree in trades management and a computed tomography technologist certificate at Heartland Community College are designed to meet community workforce needs.
The degree program and CT technologist certificate were approved by the Heartland board of trustees Tuesday, a first step before getting approval from the Illinois Community College Board. The degree program also will need approval from the Illinois Board of Higher Education.
Rick Pearce, provost and vice president for academic affairs, said the programs are an example of how the college is meeting the community's workforce needs while providing students with "stackable" credits or certificates they can build on.
"In both the trades and medical imaging, existing students or practitioners can add additional skills that are designed to lead to more earning potential," said Pearce.
The CT tech certificate is a nine-credit-hour program that was developed to meet community need for certified, entry-level CT technologists, Pearce told the board.
The college will need to spend $1,800 for a software upgrade to offer the program, he said.
The program is a three-course sequence aimed at current radiography students and registered radiology technologists. Current radiography students at Heartland may be able to start taking the CT certificate courses this summer, according to college officials.
Trustee Thomas Whitt, who is a CT technologist at OSF St. Joseph Hospital in Bloomington, said the new certificate program “will definitely fill a hole.”
The associate of applied science in trades management would prepare trade union apprentices to transition into a supervisor or management role.
The program would allow apprentices to earn college credit for completed apprenticeship courses under the Illinois Laborers’ and Contractors Apprenticeship and Training Program and combine that with general education requirements to earn the 60-credit-hour associate degree. The program can be completed online.
The college said the program is flexible and can be adapted to other trade unions.
In addition to the degree program, the board approved certificates in building maintenance skills and technical management skills. These certificates can enable students to advance directly to the workplace from Heartland. They also can be applied toward an industrial technology certificate and the new trades management associate degree, college officials said.
The board also approved three short-term microcertificates in welding, each involving six credit hours. The microcertificates focus on different welding methods used by local industries, according to materials provided to the board.
The certificates and microcertificates need approval from the ICCB. The college can start enrolling students in the programs now but can't award certificates until they receive ICCB approval.
Photos: Heartland Community College
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota