Watch now: Heartland Community College awarded nearly $300,000 for industrial tech program

NORMAL — The National Science Foundation has awarded a nearly $300,000 grant to Heartland Community College to advance education in industrial technology through a hybrid model.

The $296,356 grant will be used in developing Heartland’s Flexible Learning for Industrial Technology Education project.

“The FLITE project will demonstrate an innovative hybrid model for industrial technology education that employs an open manufacturing lab and flexible delivery of curriculum,” said Rick Pearce, provost and vice president of academic affairs.

The program is expected to be implemented in the 2023 or 2024 academic year. It would include having daytime, night and weekend hours when students could access the industrial technology lab.

College officials said the expanded hours would provide equity for students in different situations and more opportunities to get the hands-on lab time they need.

