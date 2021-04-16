Watch now: Heartland Community College awarded nearly $300,000 for industrial tech program

NORMAL — The National Science Foundation has awarded a nearly $300,000 grant to Heartland Community College to advance education in industrial technology through a hybrid model.
The $296,356 grant will be used in developing Heartland’s Flexible Learning for Industrial Technology Education project.
“The FLITE project will demonstrate an innovative hybrid model for industrial technology education that employs an open manufacturing lab and flexible delivery of curriculum,” said Rick Pearce, provost and vice president of academic affairs.
The program is expected to be implemented in the 2023 or 2024 academic year. It would include having daytime, night and weekend hours when students could access the industrial technology lab.
College officials said the expanded hours would provide equity for students in different situations and more opportunities to get the hands-on lab time they need.
Students learn theory in different settings, such as online or hybrid formats, then practice hands-on skills they need on the job. Once the project is completed, students will be able to take courses through the FLITE lab each semester rather than waiting for the timing of a course to meet their schedule.
“Flexible learning formats within HCC’s industrial technology programs and courses will make it easier for students to begin, efficiently progress through and complete our industrial technology programs and courses,” said Pearce.
The FLITE project fits within Heartland’s “work ready” strategy to provide students with opportunities to quickly advance into the workplace but also use “stackable” credit to build on as they pursue the next level of career goals.
The benefits of the project will extend beyond Heartland.
“One of the requirements of this grant is that we share our successes with other schools so they, too, can benefit from our work and replicate the model,” said Dana King, dean of career and technical education. “The impact of our work could be far-reaching and benefit the field of industrial technology.”
