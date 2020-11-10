Watch now: Heartland Community College feeds student success with drive-though food giveaway

NORMAL — Hannah Lindsey of Danvers, a student at Heartland Community College, hasn’t spent much time on campus lately with nearly all classes moved to online delivery.
But Tuesday she drove through a parking lot next to the Workforce Development Center, where faculty and staff greeted her with cheers, waving welcome signs.
She left with a hot meal of pizza, Heartland “swag,” information about resources and a warm feeling.
“It shows that they care about the students,” said Lindsey. “They treat you like you’re more than a number.”
That was exactly the point, said Sarah Diel-Hunt, vice president of enrollment and student services.
“It was timed for after midterms when students can be feeling a little anxious and stressed,” said Diel-Hunt.
“In a normal semester, we would have events on campus with food. We know food is always a popular thing with students,” she said. But with COVID-19 pandemic precautions in place, the usual events weren't possible.
So the college organized “Feed Your Success.” In addition to a meal, students received information about resources available to help them as they near the end of the semester and about registration for spring semester, which started Tuesday for current students.
It was a way to “just check in with them and ask them how they are doing” and remind them that “there are a slew of staff out here to support you and who care about you.”
In addition to the food drive-through in Normal on Monday evening and Tuesday, similar events took place on Heartland’s Pontiac and Lincoln sites.
The college also hosted a “drive-in” movie recently on Normal’s Raab Road campus that received a good response.
“Students are craving just seeing people,” said Diel-Hunt. They aren’t the only ones. “It has been tough on our faculty and staff who miss seeing students as well.”
Emma Munson of Bloomington said, “It felt very welcoming to me” to see people lined up, waving signs saying, “Glad you are here virtually and in person” and “We think you’re amazing.”
Spring semester will once again be mostly online but Diel-Hunt said the college is offering “more classes with structured synchronous components,” meaning they will have specific times for students to log in.
“A lot of our students wanted a little more structure … and a little more opportunity to interact” with instructors and other students, she said.
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
