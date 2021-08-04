Watch now: Heartland Community College Foundation awarded $5K from wind farm project

NORMAL — The Heartland Community College Foundation will receive a $5,000 grant from the company behind McLean County’s planned wind farm.

Apex Clean Energy, the Virginia company that’s planned the 300-megawatt wind farm project in southern McLean County, awarded its second round of grand funds this week as part of the Diamond Grove Wind Community Grant Program.

The grant money will go toward the purchase of an Amatrol Wind Turbine trainer to benefit students in the Industrial Technology Associate of Applied Science degree program, said Chris Downing, executive director of the HCC Foundation.

“Training equipment like this will elevate the hands-on learning experience our students have with relevant and updated equipment,” he said. “It will enhance student credentials as they complete their training and begin looking to work for all these companies, including those in the renewable energy industry.”

The Diamond Grove Wind Community Grant Program, which is named for the wind farm project, is part of Apex’s aim “to support programs that serve the community through economic development, environmental sustainability, education, and health and recreation,” according to a statement from the company.

“We’re thrilled to support such a great educational opportunity for students here in our community,” said Max Jabrixio, Apex’s public engagement manager. “Apex’s mission is to accelerate the shift to clean energy, and a key component of that transition is preparing the future workforce for careers in this fast-growing sector. Supporting excellent programs like Heartland’s will help open doors for even more students in Central Illinois.”

Diamond Grove will be awarding $5,000 grants to local McLean County organizations through this grant program on a quarterly basis.

The first grant was awarded in April to United Way of McLean County.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

