Watch now: Heartland Community College honors Justin Rickard as distinguished alumnus

NORMAL — An Illinois State University faculty member has been named as this year’s recipient of the Heartland Community College Distinguished Alumni Award.
Justin Rickard, an associate professor of animal science, was selected for the honor by the Heartland Community College Alumni Association.
He will be recognized at Heartland’s commencement ceremony, which will take place virtually on May 14.
The award recognizes alumni who demonstrate exceptional achievement in their profession and make a positive impact on their community.
Rickard said he was shocked and humbled by the award.
“I started out (at Heartland) as an undergrad with no intention of pursuing an education beyond a two-year degree,” said Rickard. “I found at Heartland an opportunity to explore and grow as a student and a person.”
Rickard attended Heartland from fall 2000 through fall 2002 before transferring to ISU, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in animal industry management and a master’s degree in agriculture sciences. He earned a Ph.D. in animal science from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
His advice to others is to "keep an open mind about the paths people take to reach the same end goals."
He was nominated by Doug Dowell, distinguished professor of sociology and social work at Heartland.
“I first met Justin when I had him in an Introduction to Sociology course. He just wanted to farm but found an unexpected fit at Heartland Community College, with caring people who made learning fun,” said Dowell. “Now he is a tenured professor at Illinois State University, teach others that learning can be fun.”
In addition to teaching, Rickard also is conducting research in such areas as growth performance, meat quality and grain production, noted Dowell.
He also advises undergraduate and graduate students and is engaged in outreach activities with livestock producers and 4H and FFA programs.
In 2017, Rickard was named Emerging Leader in Agriculture by the McLean County Chamber of Commerce.
Last year's recipients were Richard Casper, a Marine Corps veteran, artist and entrepreneur who co-founded CreatiVets, which offers therapy programs for combat veterans; and Dr. Seshanand Rao, a physician and chair of the department of internal medicine at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva.