Watch now: Heartland Community College honors Justin Rickard as distinguished alumnus

His advice to others is to "keep an open mind about the paths people take to reach the same end goals."

He was nominated by Doug Dowell, distinguished professor of sociology and social work at Heartland.

“I first met Justin when I had him in an Introduction to Sociology course. He just wanted to farm but found an unexpected fit at Heartland Community College, with caring people who made learning fun,” said Dowell. “Now he is a tenured professor at Illinois State University, teach others that learning can be fun.”

In addition to teaching, Rickard also is conducting research in such areas as growth performance, meat quality and grain production, noted Dowell.

He also advises undergraduate and graduate students and is engaged in outreach activities with livestock producers and 4H and FFA programs.

In 2017, Rickard was named Emerging Leader in Agriculture by the McLean County Chamber of Commerce.