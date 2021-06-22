Watch now: Heartland Community College working for enrollment rebound

NORMAL — As Heartland Community College works to rebound from COVID-related drops in enrollment, it is working to get the word out about available financial support and new options for home-schooled students.

As of Tuesday morning, fall semester registration was up 7.5% compared to this time last year.

But Sarah Diel-Hunt, vice president for enrollment and student services, cautions that the increase might not hold up through the whole process.

“Don’t get too optimistic because we’re up right now,” she said Tuesday. “I’m watching the trend lines.”

Heartland experienced a 10% drop in enrollment last fall, much like community colleges across the state.

“I do have some concerns obviously about crawling out of an enrollment decline over the last year. … We’re starting with fewer students,” said Diel-Hunt.

One bright spot in the fall enrollment picture is an increase in new student registrations. That is up nearly 50% from a year ago and up 7% from pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Her big concerns are students who attended in the fall or spring but did not receive a degree or certificate and have not yet enrolled for fall and students who have been away from Heartland for a full year.

She knows some students may have paused their education last year because they thought online education during the pandemic wasn’t a good option for them. Others may have run into financial difficulties during the pandemic because of lost jobs or reduced hours, she added.

She wants them to return.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Once you stop that momentum of working toward that degree, it’s hard to get them back,” said Diel-Hunt.

The college is reaching out to those students not only with emails and letters but even phone calls in some cases.

In addition to the usual state and federal student financial aid, such as Illinois’ Monetary Award Program and federal Pell grants, there is federal money to help with COVID-related financial losses and things like obtaining a computer or internet access. The college also has an emergency fund for students.

Heartland also is looking for ways to increase the number of high school graduates in the college district who choose to continue their education at Heartland.

It is offering a College Now Alumni Tuition award of $500 to those who took at least one dual credit college class in high school and enroll in Heartland as a full-time students.

Diel-Hunt said the college thinks it has room to grow among students in area career centers who took dual credit courses in areas such as early childhood education, information technology, welding and health careers.

“Come and finish that credential at Heartland because you’re needed in the community” is her message to those students.

Another area on which Heartland is focusing is home-schooled students.

Heartland has been able to offer tuition-free dual credit courses to regular high school students because qualified teachers at their high schools are serving as the instructors. That’s not an option for home-schooled students.

So, working with the Home School Advisory Committee it formed almost two years ago, Heartland is offering a tuition reduction of about 50% to home-schooled high school students who want to take classes at Heartland for dual credit.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.