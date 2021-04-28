Watch now: Heartland gets $7.5 million for training center

“We are excited for the college but, more importantly, we’re excited for the community,” said Heartland President Keith Cornille.

He credited partnerships not only with Rivian but other manufacturers, large and small, with helping to land the state grant.

“This is a jumping-off point,” he said, but “we’re not stopping here. We’re going to continue to reach out to other avenues” to expand offerings in areas such as robotics and other advanced manufacturing techniques.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Normal Mayor Chris Koos said, “I think we’re going to see more manufacturers in the community.”

He noted that Bloomington-Normal has an airport, three interstates and railroads for bringing in supplies or sending out finished goods.

“The other piece of the pie is a skilled workforce,” which the academy will enhance, Koos said.

Patrick Hoban, president and CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council, called the academy a great investment in the area’s current and future workforce.