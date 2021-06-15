Watch now: Heartland, Lincoln College, State Farm enter agreements

The agreement also includes a path for State Farm employees to transfer prior learning assessment credits awarded by Heartland for their training program into Lincoln’s bachelor’s degree program.
The PLA or Prior Learning Assessment credit recognizes learning experiences outside of the classroom and allows students to enroll in more advanced courses without some prerequisites.
State Farm will help their Custom Care Center employees request the PLA credit. Such credit requires documentation demonstrating learning equivalent to the outcomes of the course. Those credits can be applied toward an associate of arts degree at Heartland, representing the first two years of study for students seeking a bachelor’s degree.
Other PLA credit is developed on a case-by-case basis but the agreement with State Farm sets up an assessment process that applies workplace skills and training directly to a student’s academic path, explained Rick Pearce, Heartland’s provost and vice president of academic affairs.
“Heartland recognizes student learning gained both inside and outside of h classroom,” said Pearce. “We know that in some instances, such as with military training, on-the-job learning translates into what we would consider as transferable credit.”
Steve Florence, State Farm’s Custom Care Center vice president, said the plan can help people jumpstart their college careers and help State Farm attract and retain employees.
Lincoln College President David Gerlach said, “We’re pleased to have Heartland Community College as an ongoing education partner.”
The ABE program provides one five-week course at a time, combining online and classroom learning that is equivalent to a traditional full semester course.
ABE students must be at least 22 years old, have a minimum of two years of post-high school, full-time employment and have a cumulative grade point average of at least 2.00 from all previous institutions attended.
Under the agreement, students who have earned an associate’s degree from Heartland will be automatically admitted into the ABE program.
