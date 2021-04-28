Watch now: Heartland to launch electric vehicle training this fall

NORMAL — Heartland Community College will develop an advanced training academy focused on electric vehicles and energy storage with the help of a $7.5 million state grant and $1.5 million in private company commitments.

The move comes as electric vehicle maker Rivian readies for production in Normal.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker visited Heartland’s campus Wednesday to announce that Heartland was one of two community colleges to receive the grant, part of the Rebuild Illinois capital plan. The other is Southwestern Illinois College in Metro East.

“I was just thrilled about the opportunity to partner with Heartland,” Pritzker said during a press conference, calling it “a day when we ought to be celebrating new jobs and new opportunity in our state.”

The “state of the art training program” will start this fall with a group of 12 students, said Heartland President Keith Cornille.

The Electric Vehicle-Energy Storage Manufacturing Training Academy, which Heartland is calling EVES, will be "the first of its kind in the entire nation,” said Pritzker.