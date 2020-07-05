Watch now: Help available for college students facing financial difficulties

NORMAL — Audre Knecht is scheduled to transfer to Illinois State University this fall. But when the coronavirus pandemic hit and she lost her job, she began to have second thoughts.
“I am a little bit worried from a financial standpoint,” said Knecht, who was furloughed from her job at McHenry County Community College, where she was a student and received her associate’s degree this spring. She picked up a job at a McDonald’s to make ends meet.
“I considered some alternatives, like going some place closer, like Northern (Illinois University) or taking a gap year,” said Knecht, who lives in the northern Illinois community of McHenry.
But in the end, Knecht decided it was best to go ahead with her original plan to major in psychology at ISU, where she was awarded a merit scholarship.
Knecht is not alone in having second thoughts.
According to a recent survey by Strada Education Network, reported in Inside Higher Education, 34% of Americans have canceled or changed education plans because of the pandemic. That includes delaying enrollment, switching institutions or reducing the number of courses in which they are enrolling.
For some, the concern is over the pandemic itself. For others, it is uncertainty about how the fall semester will be conducted, including online or hybrid courses.
Financial considerations come into play for those who may have lost income or savings because of the pandemic. But state and university officials stressed that those who have had a change in their financial situation can still modify their Free Application for Federal Student Aid, a form used for many types of financial aid, including Illinois’ Monetary Award Program, commonly called MAP grants.
“Change of income status is definitely one of the main questions we’re getting,” said Lynne Baker, managing director of communications for the Illinois Student Assistance Commission. “There are many families who have had decreases in their income or their savings.”
Modifying the FAFSA
Families with concerns should contact the financial aid office of the institution they are attending or planning to attend, Baker said.
In many cases, families filled out FAFSA as long ago as November and a lot has changed since then, said Greg King, associate vice president for enrollment management at Illinois Wesleyan University.
“We’re able to take new information and really correct the FAFSA to make it mirror the current situation and … re-create the estimated family contribution,” said King, noting these changes can be made for current students as well as entering students.
“We have had just a couple of those conversations with parents whose employment had been affected,” said King.
Both IWU and Illinois State University also have internal funds to help students.
“We have several different funds set up at ISU for emergency situations,” said Jana Albrecht, ISU’s associate vice president for enrollment management. If a family has “a significant loss of income, we use our funds to help them out.”
The hardship need not be related to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
IWU has been using its emergency fund to help current students.
“We’re fortunate to have a number of generous alumni who stepped up,” King said.
Mentors, help available
A student also can change their FAFSA information if they have decided to change the school they intend to attend, staying in-state instead of going out of state or switching from a four-year institution to a community college.
The Illinois Student Assistance Commission's ISACorps is a group of recent college graduates trained to mentor high school students and help their families navigate applying to college. The mentors also can help families through the process of filing or amending the FAFSA, Baker said.
The organization typically holds in-person workshops, but that hasn’t been possible because of the pandemic. Instead, one-on-one assistance is being provided.
“We realize there are challenges,” Baker said, but “we strongly encourage most students not to take a gap year.”
“They could lose their momentum and have more trouble starting their degree or completing it if they already started one,” she said. “There is data that about 10% of students who take a gap year never actually enroll in college.”
The “worst-case” scenario is people who started college then don’t complete a degree but have student loan debt and no degree to enable them to get a better-paying job, she said.
Some good news for those seeking help: The recently passed fiscal 2021 budget has level funding for state scholarships and grants and ISAC’s outreach program.
The Monetary Award Program will receive $451 million, the same amount as last year. “That allowed us to serve more than 135,000 students in FY20,” said Baker.
The FY2021 budget also includes $35 million for the AIM HIGH program, designed to encourage Illinois residents to attend in-state schools.
PHOTOS: IWU graduates' names recognized with chalk during coronavirus
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.