Watch now: Help available for college students facing financial difficulties

For some, the concern is over the pandemic itself. For others, it is uncertainty about how the fall semester will be conducted, including online or hybrid courses.

Financial considerations come into play for those who may have lost income or savings because of the pandemic. But state and university officials stressed that those who have had a change in their financial situation can still modify their Free Application for Federal Student Aid, a form used for many types of financial aid, including Illinois’ Monetary Award Program, commonly called MAP grants.

“Change of income status is definitely one of the main questions we’re getting,” said Lynne Baker, managing director of communications for the Illinois Student Assistance Commission. “There are many families who have had decreases in their income or their savings.”

Modifying the FAFSA

Families with concerns should contact the financial aid office of the institution they are attending or planning to attend, Baker said.

In many cases, families filled out FAFSA as long ago as November and a lot has changed since then, said Greg King, associate vice president for enrollment management at Illinois Wesleyan University.