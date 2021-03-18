Watch now: Here's how an Illinois Wesleyan University pact will help Heartland Community College grads

NORMAL — The drive down Main Street from Heartland Community College to Illinois Wesleyan University is about 3 miles, but the academic journey between the two institutions just got easier with an agreement signed Thursday.
Heartland and IWU signed a guaranteed admissions agreement that will make it easier for students graduating from Heartland with an associate of arts or associate of science degree to transfer to IWU.
"The agreement includes over 30 fields of study including humanities and social sciences, business as well as students on a pathway to pre-med or other health science practice," said Heartland President Keith Cornille.
Students who complete the transfer-oriented degree program with a 3.0 grade point average or higher on a 4.0 scale and submit an official transcript from HCC are eligible for guaranteed admission under the agreement.
In addition, transfer students who graduated from a McLean County high school will be eligible for a $30,000 per year scholarship.
Cornille and IWU President Georgia Nugent said the agreement is beneficial to both schools.
An articulation agreement signed today between @IL_Wesleyan and @Heartland_CC will provide a seamless path for transfer students. I will have a story later @Pantagraph pic.twitter.com/qAFFW5gH5f— Lenore Sobota (@pg_sobota) March 18, 2021
“It’s about a partnership … about how we build our community and move our community and our region forward together,” said Cornille.
Nugent noted that “the complex transfer process often presents deserving students with unintended barriers. The articulation agreement that we’re signing today lays out a clear four-year plan for Heartland students.”
Nugent added, “There is an ethical dimension to this.” With higher education being expensive, the agreement gives students an opportunity to start at Heartland at a lower overall cost with a clear path to transfer to IWU for their final two years, she said.
It also ensures they do not lose credits they earned at Heartland, which would translate into lost time and money, explained Mark Brodl, IWU provost and vice president of academic affairs.
Rick Pearce, Heartland provost and academic affairs vice president, said the challenge comes with prerequisite courses in their majors.
“Some didn’t align well and that’s something we’ll continue to work on,” he said.
LeAnn Hughes, IWU vice president of enrollment, said Illinois Wesleyan has been seeing an increase in transfer students overall. The incoming class had nine students from Heartland and, with this new agreement, “we think that will grow exponentially” to about 100, she said.
Nugent said, “National statistics and our own experience indicate that transfer students do very well at four-year private liberal arts institutions like Illinois Wesleyan. Our faculty recognizes this national trend and they are excited to welcome transfer students to our community.”
