Watch now: Here's how an Illinois Wesleyan University pact will help Heartland Community College grads

Cornille and IWU President Georgia Nugent said the agreement is beneficial to both schools.

“It’s about a partnership … about how we build our community and move our community and our region forward together,” said Cornille.

Nugent noted that “the complex transfer process often presents deserving students with unintended barriers. The articulation agreement that we’re signing today lays out a clear four-year plan for Heartland students.”

Nugent added, “There is an ethical dimension to this.” With higher education being expensive, the agreement gives students an opportunity to start at Heartland at a lower overall cost with a clear path to transfer to IWU for their final two years, she said.

It also ensures they do not lose credits they earned at Heartland, which would translate into lost time and money, explained Mark Brodl, IWU provost and vice president of academic affairs.

Rick Pearce, Heartland provost and academic affairs vice president, said the challenge comes with prerequisite courses in their majors.