Watch now: Here's how many have applied to become the next president of Illinois State University

NORMAL — Fifty-eight people have applied to become the next president of Illinois State University, according to the firm assisting with the search.
Zach Smith, a managing partner with WittKieffer, the global executive search firm that is assisting ISU, told the 32-member search committee on Tuesday, “That’s about what you might expect for a search like this.”
The search committee, which includes the ISU board of trustees, met via the Zoom conferencing platform for about a half hour before entering into closed session.
Smith said, in addition in advertising the position, the firm reached out to about 2,500 people about the opportunity and received 69 nominations. The firm is being paid $133,000 plus expenses.
Unlike previous presidential searches, this one is taking place mostly behind closed doors and there will be no public announcement of the finalists and no public forums on campus.
Smith said, “Some of the candidates would have opted not to apply” without the confidential process.
During the public comment segment at the start of the meeting doctoral student Trevor Rhykerd criticized what he described as an undemocratic “secretive, top-down, authoritarian approach.”
Rhykerd is a member of the bargaining team for the Graduate Workers Union, which is in the midst of contract talks and holding a strike authorization vote this week.
After narrowing the field of candidates to about 10 or 12, the next step will be interviews on April 21 and 22 with the search committee, said Smith. The field is then expected to be trimmed to about four or five finalists.
The university hopes to have someone chosen before current President Larry Dietz retires at the end of June.
Search committee member Rick Valentin, an associate professor of arts technology, asked Smith about the vetting process used by the search firm to check out candidates, pointing to a recent controversy at Oregon State University.
F. King Alexander resigned after less than a year as OSU president following a report on the mishandling of sexual misconduct allegations at Louisiana State University while Alexander was president there. WittKieffer was part of that search.
Smith said the firm does in-depth phone screening and interviews; contacts on-list and off-list representatives; performs a media check and has candidates fill out questionnaires related to issues such as harassment.
“If somebody doesn’t share information with us, that’s something we can’t control,” said Smith.
In answer to a question from another search committee member, Leanna Bordner, deputy director of athletics, Smith said the search firm “absolutely” would share with the search committee any “red flags” that come up during the vetting process.
