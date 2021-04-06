Watch now: Here's how many have applied to become the next president of Illinois State University

NORMAL — Fifty-eight people have applied to become the next president of Illinois State University, according to the firm assisting with the search.

Zach Smith, a managing partner with WittKieffer, the global executive search firm that is assisting ISU, told the 32-member search committee on Tuesday, “That’s about what you might expect for a search like this.”

The search committee, which includes the ISU board of trustees, met via the Zoom conferencing platform for about a half hour before entering into closed session.

Smith said, in addition in advertising the position, the firm reached out to about 2,500 people about the opportunity and received 69 nominations. The firm is being paid $133,000 plus expenses.

Unlike previous presidential searches, this one is taking place mostly behind closed doors and there will be no public announcement of the finalists and no public forums on campus.