Watch now: Here's why Illinois high school seniors must fill out student aid form

Another misconception some people have is that FAFSA is just for students seeking associate’s or bachelor’s degrees.

“Students can receive aid for technical, trade and vocational programs at community colleges and at some other schools and training programs,” said Baker.

District 87 and Unit 5 have offered several workshops in English and Spanish.

An ISAC representative works every Thursday virtually with Unit 5 seniors and families who need extra help.

Guidance staff and teachers also communicate regularly with students and families in both districts.

One of District 87’s workshops will be held during Wednesday’s Advisory Class, a 60-minute period that is “home base” for each student.

To celebrate Rock the FAFSA, the District 87 guidance staff is promoting a friendly competition providing prizes to the senior advisory class with the highest rate of completion by Friday, said Kelly.

“Last year, by the end of the year, our rate of completion was 65%. This year, only in early spring, we’re already at 51% completion, so despite challenges of not being in-person or doing this traditionally, we’ve still had success,” said Kelly.