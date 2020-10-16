Watch now: Heyworth seniors produce election podcast for class, community

The students record behind a makeshift sound booth in his classroom, speaking through their face masks.

Rutledge said she was glad the podcast gave her the opportunity to dive deeper into political issues and be a part of this election even though a lot of the students can’t vote yet.

“I think it’s really cool to do it on politics because I think that’s something a lot of people forget that teenagers do have thoughts on,” she said. “So I think it’s cool that we get to put that into the community ... and be heard.”

The first two episodes of the series, each roughly 12 minutes long, focused on getting to know the presidential candidates, their running mates and where they stand on four key issues: COVID-19, jobs and taxes, race and immigration.

Students were split into groups Friday to focus their attention on different regions of the U.S. for episode three, which is all about predicting the election results.

After learning how the electoral college works, students researched how many delegates each state is expected to receive within their regions, wrote a section of the episode script and hit record.