Watch now: Heyworth seniors produce election podcast for class, community

HEYWORTH — Not all the students taking civics at Heyworth High School will be able to vote on Nov. 3, but this semester, they’re finding ways to use their voices anyways.
Ryan Lawler’s senior students are tackling the 2020 presidential election in their new podcast “Roughly Speaking.”
“We’re not political experts — I’m no political expert and they aren’t either — but our political voice matters,” Lawler said. “Every episode we try to state that. Even if they can’t vote, what they have to say does matter, and the point is they are learning.”
The students, who are all 17 or 18 years old, have taken the lead on this project — researching, writing, editing and producing the podcast.
Karlie McCubbins, the lead editor for “Roughly Speaking,” said she had never listened to a podcast before, but so far it’s been interesting to delve into this project.
“It’s definitely an experience we can take into our adulthood,” she said.
Lexi Rutledge said she was new to podcasts as well, and it was “really cool to see all the aspects of it,” acting as podcast director for the first few episodes.
Lawler, who has been at Heyworth for all five years of his teaching career said, “it was extremely scary” creating a podcast with students for the first time, but it’s something he’s always wanted to try.
“Given this election, I thought ‘How do I get these kids to be engaged?’" he said. “‘How do they learn from this and how can we teach others?’”
That’s how he landed on a podcast, with each episode released on the school Facebook page for the Heyworth community to listen and engage with.
“The community can actually listen to these kids and realize that — wow, they get it. These kids are smart; they do care,” Lawler said of his students. “Even though some of them can’t vote, they do care. They’re taking political stances, they’re starting to formulate their own arguments based on the issues, so I thought a podcast was the best way to do that.”
A grant from the Heyworth Education Fund helped Lawler secure new high definition monitors, podcasting microphones, sound panels and recording software to make the project possible.
The students record behind a makeshift sound booth in his classroom, speaking through their face masks.
Rutledge said she was glad the podcast gave her the opportunity to dive deeper into political issues and be a part of this election even though a lot of the students can’t vote yet.
“I think it’s really cool to do it on politics because I think that’s something a lot of people forget that teenagers do have thoughts on,” she said. “So I think it’s cool that we get to put that into the community ... and be heard.”
The first two episodes of the series, each roughly 12 minutes long, focused on getting to know the presidential candidates, their running mates and where they stand on four key issues: COVID-19, jobs and taxes, race and immigration.
Students were split into groups Friday to focus their attention on different regions of the U.S. for episode three, which is all about predicting the election results.
After learning how the electoral college works, students researched how many delegates each state is expected to receive within their regions, wrote a section of the episode script and hit record.
The students are also reaching out to the community directly to get local feedback on how registered voters in Heyworth are leaning and their take on the key issues.
McCubbins said the class learns about a lot of different views and perspectives and a big focus of the podcast is being objective.
“Mr. Lawler is really good about splitting it up and giving us the facts behind all the situations rather than opinions,” she said. “So I think it’s really good that we’re getting that background knowledge before we go into voting for elections.”
