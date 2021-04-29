Watch now: How Biden's college plan could affect McLean County students

BLOOMINGTON — President Joe Biden’s proposal to provide two years of free community college to all Americans was seen as good news by several Central Illinois educators Wednesday, but they also desire to know more details of how it would be implemented.
“It would not only help individuals, it would help the community to grow and prosper,” said Heartland Community College President Keith Cornille. “If you look at the data, the jobs of today and the future will require an education that’s equivalent to that” of a two-year degree.
Biden’s plan calls for $109 billion to offer two years of free community college to all Americans. It also includes an increase in the maximum Pell Grant to $1,400 for eligible students. The grants provide financial aid to low-income students, and the increase could help reduce dependence on loans.
“I applaud his efforts, but there are still a lot of unanswered questions,” said Cornille.
“Right now, tuition is a big part of our revenue stream,” he said. “I’ll be watching to see how the plan funds our community colleges.”
Local high schools work closely with Heartland to provide dual-credit classes for students before they graduate, and superintendents said the prospect of free community college would be helpful in their efforts to expand those opportunities.
“If this were to become law, I would expect this to be good news for many of our students and families,” said Barry Reilly, superintendent at Bloomington District 87. “Since over half of our students come from low-income households, this investment in higher education would be helpful to many students now and into the future.”
Reilly said 20% to 25% of seniors who graduate from District 87 head to Heartland. Career readiness remains a focus for high schools, and Reilly said partnerships with Heartland and the Bloomington Area Career Center help to increase those efforts.
Lisa Taylor, superintendent for Heyworth schools, said she’s excited about the community college proposal and believes “it would have long-lasting benefits for our community.”
“Our students need more opportunities to prepare them for the workforce, and community college would be a great starting point for graduates to learn soft skills and receive technical training,” she said. “We have limited resources in high school, and the proposal could help us fill this gap for young people.”
McLean County Unit 5 Superintendent Kristen Weikle said, “The opportunity for everyone to attend two years of community college for free would be beneficial to many of our students, their families and our community.”
Leaders at four-year universities expressed support for Biden's plan, too.
Illinois State University spokesman Eric Jome said, “At this point, it’s a little early to know what kind of an impact that might have on ISU.”
He said ISU has good transfer agreements with Heartland and other community colleges.
“Providing more opportunity to go to school … is a positive thing,” said Jome.
Illinois Wesleyan University President Georgia Nugent said, “Illinois Wesleyan supports federal efforts to enhance accessibility to higher education, including through an increase in funding for Pell Grants, a vital resource for many of our students.”
She added that statistics show transfer students do well at four-year institutions and, "we are hopeful that any potential increase in community college enrollment would also grow the pool of qualified students seeking to complete their bachelor’s degrees with us.”
State lawmakers held a hearing in October on equitable funding and affordable models for free tuition for Illinois college students.
“One of our goals is to develop and implement a funding model that puts our neediest students first, like we did with K-12 funding,” said Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford, D-Maywood, in October. “Too many high school graduates are being deterred from seeking a higher education, not because they are not qualified, but because of financial strains. That is simply unacceptable and will continue to perpetuate the cycle of poverty.”
Brendan Moore, Lee Enterprises state government reporter, contributed to this story.
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota