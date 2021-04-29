Watch now: How Biden's college plan could affect McLean County students

“If this were to become law, I would expect this to be good news for many of our students and families,” said Barry Reilly, superintendent at Bloomington District 87. “Since over half of our students come from low-income households, this investment in higher education would be helpful to many students now and into the future.”

Reilly said 20% to 25% of seniors who graduate from District 87 head to Heartland. Career readiness remains a focus for high schools, and Reilly said partnerships with Heartland and the Bloomington Area Career Center help to increase those efforts.

Lisa Taylor, superintendent for Heyworth schools, said she’s excited about the community college proposal and believes “it would have long-lasting benefits for our community.”

“Our students need more opportunities to prepare them for the workforce, and community college would be a great starting point for graduates to learn soft skills and receive technical training,” she said. “We have limited resources in high school, and the proposal could help us fill this gap for young people.”