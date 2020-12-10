 Skip to main content
Watch now: How Bloomington kids are still reading to therapy dogs, despite the pandemic
Watch now: How Bloomington kids are still reading to therapy dogs, despite the pandemic

Sofia Chambers

Sofia Chambers, 6, reads to Chaco, a therapy dog, once a week through Bloomington Public Library's Tales for Tails program. Chambers' parents, Maria and Ray, say Sofia's reading skills have improved dramatically since she first got involved in the program over a year ago. 

 PROVIDED PHOTO

BLOOMINGTON — First grader Sofia Chambers loves to read — especially when she has a furry audience.

For over a year, Sofia has been taking part in the weekly Tales for Tails program at the Bloomington Public Library, which allows children to read to therapy dogs. While the COVID-19 pandemic has meant a pause on in-person gatherings, the program has continued in a virtual format.

“I read to myself and I like it, but when I read to dogs I really like it more because I don’t feel as much lonely,” Sofia said. 

Bloomington Public Library's Tales for Tails program

Sofia Chambers, 6, is a first grader at Corpus Christi Catholic School. She participates once a week in Bloomington Public Library's Tales for Tails program, where she reads to therapy dogs. On Wednesday night, she read "5 Minute Star Wars Stories" to Chaco, a poodle. 

Children's services librarian Alex Bell said the program is meant to merge an opportunity to build reading skills with a fun and calming experience.

Sofia’s parents, Ray and Maria Chambers, couldn’t agree more. 

“Being bilingual, we were a little bit concerned that reading might be a slower process for Sofia,” Ray Chambers said. Sofia knows both Spanish and English, and is now learning French. 

Since she joined the weekly program over a year ago, her reading skills have drastically improved, the Chambers said.  

“What is neat about the program is that it is with a therapy dog and they bring a calming nature,” said Ray Chambers. 

Sofia Chambers and Chaco

The Bloomington Public Library's Tales for Tails program went virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The program allows children to read to therapy dogs as a fun way to improve reading skills. Sofia Chambers, bottom right, said her favorite books to read to the dogs are Dr. Suess, Elephant and Piggie and Star Wars. 

Dogs participating in the program are all local and are certified through the Alliance of Therapy Dogs, Bell said. 

Tales for Tails is an especially exciting social outlet for children while they are participating in remote learning due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many Central Illinois schools have turned to remote learning, either full-time or as part of a hybrid model. 

Sofia Chambers is enrolled at Corpus Christi Catholic School, which is scheduled to start in-person learning again in January. 

Maria Chambers commended both Bloomington and Normal libraries for their continuation of children's’ programs.

“We’ve been taking Sofia to the library since she was a baby,” said Maria Chambers. “I can see how all of these programs have been helping Sofia with her development in different aspects.” 

And her daughter echoed the grateful sentiment. 

“I would tell my classmates that I like this program and they should try it too,” Sofia Chambers said.

Information about the program can be found on the library's Facebook page. 

 PHOTOS: Education and related events during COVID-19 in Central Illinois

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

