Watch now: How Bloomington kids are still reading to therapy dogs, despite the pandemic

Winter Reading for Kids

Bloomington Library’s Winter Reading Program for Kids (ages 0-11) begins Monday, Dec. 14, and runs through Sunday, January 10. BINGO board reading logs will be used to track Winter Reading progress and will become available beginning Dec. 14 at the Children’s Desk (if the library is open to the public), at Bookmobile stops, at Curbside Pickup, and online.

Completion prizes will be available January 2-10. During this same time period, entry slips for our larger prize drawings will be accepted.

Questions can be directed to 309.590.6155 or childreference@bloomingtonlibrary.org