× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — How do you teach hand-to-hand combat in a world where shaking hands is considered risky?

How do you guide singers and musicians in their crafts during in the midst of a pandemic when “aerosols” from exhaling harbor dangers?

Colleges and universities are finding ways to address the challenges faced in the performing arts during the coronavirus pandemic. That means adopting new forms of technology, tailoring performances for virtual crowds and learning how to reach audiences without touching them — or each other.

“Faculty are coming up with myriad ways of teaching and engaging the students,” said Jean Miller, dean of the Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts at Illinois State University.

Because of concerns about coronavirus, ISU officials in early August announced that most classes would move online, with the exception of those that required in-person components. That includes some performing arts subjects, but even those classes that can gather in person must incorporate new methods to allow for social distancing, limited gatherings and other protective measures.

"Thinking outside the box" takes on more literal meanings in the COVID-19 era. There are the onscreen “boxes” in which participants appear on screen during online meeting on the Zoom platform — or a 10-foot box outlined with tape on the floor, boundaries created to maintain social distancing.

Students in John Tovar’s “Unarmed Combat” course at ISU practiced ways to avoid contact during class last week. A recent day’s lesson in the theater class centered on stage combat and how to look like you are punching someone, realistically, without actually touching them.

But COVID-19 protocols are an ongoing exercise in not getting too close.

For students of Tovar, an assistant professor of theater, it means shadow boxing and using a boxing mannequin called “Bob.” It means keeping inside a marked 10-foot square on a large stage. It means half the class meeting in person and half attending class via the Zoom online platform.

Alex Jorn, a senior in acting from Effingham, said she appreciates the efforts that went into having as much of her theater classes in person as possible. As she boxed with "Bob" last week, another student watching on Zoom shouted encouragement to her.

Tovar was able to give direction to students practicing their moves at home in their yards or living rooms while also coaching those on the theater stage in the Center for the Performing Arts.

The stage combat class is just one example of the adjustments being made at Central Illinois campuses.

At Illinois Wesleyan University, ballet classes are taking place on the basketball court at the Shirk Center, taking advantage of the larger space and better ventilation. Many professors are teaching classes outside, when the weather allows.

“There is a certain amount of tradeoff we all have to make if we’re offering a resonant and relevant curriculum,” said Jean Kerr, director of the IWU School of Theatre Arts.

While the university will produce plays this fall, the adrenaline of performing in front of an in-person audience — with its laughter, clapping, cheers and gasps — will be missing. Instead, the three plays will be filmed and streamed on a pay-per-view basis.

“We want to give our students the educational process of the rehearsal and design work that goes into production,” said Kerr.

Ann Haugo, director of ISU’s School of Theatre and Dance, said, “We’re using Zoom webinars for all three of our theater performances.” She said students will also be involved in design so the productions will be “more than a 'Brady Bunch' boxes,” referring to the way video conferencing chats show speakers in a format that looks like the 1970s sitcom's iconic opening.

A dance production also will be filmed live on stage and streamed digitally. “These are really new ventures for us,” said Haugo.

At Eureka College, a production of Friedrich Durrenmatt’s “The Visit,” directed by professor Holly Rocke, will be available for streaming via Zoom Nov. 12-15.

Among steps taken by ISU and IWU are having bell covers for all brass instruments, reducing class sizes, using larger spaces to allow for social distancing and cleaning between classes.

“We had to think very carefully and very creatively,” said Franklin Larey, director of IWU’s School of Music,

For example, the IWU Symphony will be an all-strings ensemble this fall, he said. Keyboard classes were reduced to a maximum of seven students, rather than 16. Special masks designed for singers were ordered.

“We won’t have any live events this semester,” said Larey. “That’s something we all fret about. ... There’s a different energy with a recorded performance.”

On a positive note, Kerr said, the Zoom platform has provided more flexibility with multimedia resources in lecture classes. She said faculty had been headed toward that technology, and the pandemic spurred progress.

“It’s real easy to fall down into a COVID rabbit hole of despair," she said, "but there are silver linings.”

Another consequence: The return to the stage will be that much more meaningful for those now mourning its absence.

Miller said she usually attends about 300 events each year at ISU, and she misses seeing her colleagues.

“I’ll never take an exhibition, concert or production for granted again,” she said.

PHOTOS: ISU students learn how to throw punches online

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.