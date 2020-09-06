Patrick Sullivan, an Illinois State University senior acting major from Bloomington, pulls a punch as he learns how to fight on stage in his unarmed combat class Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the ISU Center for the Performing Arts in Normal. The class is just one of several performing arts classes that have adjusted to education in the time of the coronavirus.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State University assistant professor John Tovar talks to students online during his unarmed combat class Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the ISU Center for the Performing Arts in Normal.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State University assistant professor John Tovar watches student Alex Jorn throw a punch during unarmed combat class Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the ISU Center for the Performing Arts in Normal. The class is just one of several performing arts classes that have adjusted to education in the time of the coronavirus.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State University senior acting major Alex Jorn works on her form during the unarmed combat class Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the ISU Center for the Performing Arts in Normal.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Patrick Sullivan, an Illinois State University senior acting major from Bloomington, pulls a punch as he learns how to fight on stage in his unarmed combat class Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the ISU Center for the Performing Arts in Normal. The class is just one of several performing arts classes that have adjusted to education in the time of the coronavirus.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State University assistant professor John Tovar demonstrates to his online class as senior acting major Alex Jorn works on her form during the unarmed combat class Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the ISU Center for the Performing Arts in Normal.
NORMAL — How do you teach hand-to-hand combat in a world where shaking hands is considered risky?
How do you guide singers and musicians in their crafts during in the midst of a pandemic when “aerosols” from exhaling harbor dangers?
Colleges and universities are finding ways to address the challenges faced in the performing arts during the coronavirus pandemic. That means adopting new forms of technology, tailoring performances for virtual crowds and learning how to reach audiences without touching them — or each other.
Because of concerns about coronavirus, ISU officials in early August announced that most classes would move online, with the exception of those that required in-person components. That includes some performing arts subjects, but even those classes that can gather in person must incorporate new methods to allow for social distancing, limited gatherings and other protective measures.
"Thinking outside the box" takes on more literal meanings in the COVID-19 era. There are the onscreen “boxes” in which participants appear on screen during online meeting on the Zoom platform — or a 10-foot box outlined with tape on the floor, boundaries created to maintain social distancing.
Students in John Tovar’s “Unarmed Combat” course at ISU practiced ways to avoid contact during class last week. A recent day’s lesson in the theater class centered on stage combat and how to look like you are punching someone, realistically, without actually touching them.
But COVID-19 protocols are an ongoing exercise in not getting too close.
For students of Tovar, an assistant professor of theater, it means shadow boxing and using a boxing mannequin called “Bob.” It means keeping inside a marked 10-foot square on a large stage. It means half the class meeting in person and half attending class via the Zoom online platform.
Alex Jorn, a senior in acting from Effingham, said she appreciates the efforts that went into having as much of her theater classes in person as possible. As she boxed with "Bob" last week, another student watching on Zoom shouted encouragement to her.
Tovar was able to give direction to students practicing their moves at home in their yards or living rooms while also coaching those on the theater stage in the Center for the Performing Arts.
The stage combat class is just one example of the adjustments being made at Central Illinois campuses.
At Illinois Wesleyan University, ballet classes are taking place on the basketball court at the Shirk Center, taking advantage of the larger space and better ventilation. Many professors are teaching classes outside, when the weather allows.
“There is a certain amount of tradeoff we all have to make if we’re offering a resonant and relevant curriculum,” said Jean Kerr, director of the IWU School of Theatre Arts.
While the university will produce plays this fall, the adrenaline of performing in front of an in-person audience — with its laughter, clapping, cheers and gasps — will be missing. Instead, the three plays will be filmed and streamed on a pay-per-view basis.
“We want to give our students the educational process of the rehearsal and design work that goes into production,” said Kerr.
Ann Haugo, director of ISU’s School of Theatre and Dance, said, “We’re using Zoom webinars for all three of our theater performances.” She said students will also be involved in design so the productions will be “more than a 'Brady Bunch' boxes,” referring to the way video conferencing chats show speakers in a format that looks like the 1970s sitcom's iconic opening.
A dance production also will be filmed live on stage and streamed digitally. “These are really new ventures for us,” said Haugo.
At Eureka College, a production of Friedrich Durrenmatt’s “The Visit,” directed by professor Holly Rocke, will be available for streaming via Zoom Nov. 12-15.
Among steps taken by ISU and IWU are having bell covers for all brass instruments, reducing class sizes, using larger spaces to allow for social distancing and cleaning between classes.
For example, the IWU Symphony will be an all-strings ensemble this fall, he said. Keyboard classes were reduced to a maximum of seven students, rather than 16. Special masks designed for singers were ordered.
“We won’t have any live events this semester,” said Larey. “That’s something we all fret about. ... There’s a different energy with a recorded performance.”
On a positive note, Kerr said, the Zoom platform has provided more flexibility with multimedia resources in lecture classes. She said faculty had been headed toward that technology, and the pandemic spurred progress.
“It’s real easy to fall down into a COVID rabbit hole of despair," she said, "but there are silver linings.”
Another consequence: The return to the stage will be that much more meaningful for those now mourning its absence.
Miller said she usually attends about 300 events each year at ISU, and she misses seeing her colleagues.
“I’ll never take an exhibition, concert or production for granted again,” she said.
PHOTOS: ISU students learn how to throw punches online
SECONDARY
DOMINANT
INSIDE
090620-blm-loc-4combat
090620-blm-loc-5combat
090620-blm-loc-6combat
090620-blm-loc-7combat
090620-blm-loc-8combat
090620-blm-loc-9combat
090620-blm-loc-10combat
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
ONLINE
Check out pantagraph.com for more photos and video from Illinois State University's stage combat class.
Illinois State University is working to develop a $1 million on-campus COVID-19 testing lab and is providing greater flexibility for canceling on-campus housing and meal contracts but has no plans at this time to close residence halls or the university.
Patrick Sullivan, an Illinois State University senior acting major from Bloomington, pulls a punch as he learns how to fight on stage in his unarmed combat class Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the ISU Center for the Performing Arts in Normal. The class is just one of several performing arts classes that have adjusted to education in the time of the coronavirus.
Illinois State University assistant professor John Tovar talks to students online as student Alex Jorn, a senior from Effingham, demonstrates how to throw a stage punchduring an unarmed combat class Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the ISU Center for the Performing Arts in Normal.
Illinois State University assistant professor John Tovar demonstrates how not to throw a punch during his unarmed combat class Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the ISU Center for the Performing Arts in Normal. The fighting mannequin named "Bob" is one of the latest additions to the program.
Illinois State University assistant professor John Tovar demonstrates how to throw a stage punch as Patrick Sullivan, a senior acting major from Bloomington, watches during the unarmed combat class Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the ISU Center for the Performing Arts in Normal.
Illinois State University assistant professor John Tovar watches student Alex Jorn throw a punch during unarmed combat class Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the ISU Center for the Performing Arts in Normal. The class is just one of several performing arts classes that have adjusted to education in the time of the coronavirus.
Patrick Sullivan, an Illinois State University senior acting major from Bloomington, pulls a punch as he learns how to fight on stage in his unarmed combat class Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the ISU Center for the Performing Arts in Normal. The class is just one of several performing arts classes that have adjusted to education in the time of the coronavirus.
Illinois State University assistant professor John Tovar demonstrates to his online class as senior acting major Alex Jorn works on her form during the unarmed combat class Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the ISU Center for the Performing Arts in Normal.