Watch now: How did your school district perform? Look up the state report card

“Our scores were very stable — within 1% of where they were at our last round of testing,” she said of the benchmark results. “We were very pleased with that and feel like, although remote learning is not the best case scenario, our kids are still performing at expected levels and we’re not starting this year as far behind as we expected.”

Taking students out of the classroom last spring may not have had as much of an impact as expected, but Taylor said the main influence for academic achievement is having hard working teachers in the classroom.

“We just have teachers who are really committed to help each kid reach their full potential,” she said. “There’s no program or curriculum that’s ever going to outweigh the importance of the teacher. It’s our job as leadership to help grow the teachers and so we are really committed to that and the teachers are really committed to helping children grow.”

Mouser also credited his Tri-Valley teachers for leading students to academic achievement.

“What stands out to me at the high school is the teacher leadership and the relationship between the teachers and administration there,” he said. “The teachers are really willing to do whatever’s necessary for the kids … and they work hard to make sure they do what’s best for everyone.”