Watch now: How did your school district perform? Look up the state report card

BLOOMINGTON — If the state report cards for schools received a grade, this year it would be “incomplete.” Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the usual state assessment tests were not given in the spring, leaving the annual report card lacking.
Without achievement data from the canceled tests, Illinois schools were not given new rankings, so nine McLean County schools retained their status as exemplary, among the top 10% of schools in the state.
Those schools include Carlock, Towanda, Prairieland and Grove elementary schools in Normal-based McLean County Unit 5; Lexington elementary and high schools; Olympia North Elementary in Danvers; Heyworth Elementary School; and Tri-Valley High School in Downs.
How to find your report card
The report cards also include demographics and financial information as well as metrics like graduation rates and daily attendance. However, with the pandemic affecting in-person learning, many metrics in this year’s analysis are not comparable to previous report cards.
“As people review the report cards, keep in mind that COVID is having an impact and that’s going to linger,” said Bloomington District 87 Superintendent Barry Reilly.
In short, he said, there’s a lot of unreliable data and “that will be true for probably a couple of years.”
Watching for the 'academic slide'
Even though the state assessment tests weren’t done, that doesn’t mean school districts have stopped assessing how their students are doing and how they can improve. Area superintendents said they do their own assessments in addition to the state testing.
Olympia Superintendent Laura O’Donnell said, “We have a system where we benchmark our students three times a year.”
That system evaluates students in early fall, January and May and has been in use for 10 years.
“This has always been our driver for intervention groups and identifying students who need targeted assistance," O’Donnell said.
The school day has been shortened by one hour in the Olympia district because of the challenge of transporting students in the large district while limiting the busloads. That leaves less time for in-school intervention to help those needing individual assistance, O’Donnell explained.
But the district is paying staff to stay after hours to provide additional support to students who need it a couple of days a week, she said. Students receive bus transportation home.
The “academic slide” so many districts were dreading didn’t show up in the benchmark tests conducted this fall at Tri-Valley schools, Superintendent David Mouser said.
The academic growth was “relatively typical” on the benchmark tests, which Mouser said they usually put more emphasis on than the state assessments.
“I think that really speaks to the work teachers did last year” after the schools were forced to close in the spring, he said.
Unit 5 Superintendent Kristen Weikle said outside the state tests, formative benchmark assessments “play a vital role” in instruction. The Fountas and Pinnell Benchmark Assessment is among the tools they use.
“Our math pre/post assessments and conferring notes from small group time have always been highly valued tools to drive our instruction and differentiate for students’ needs,” she said.
Lisa Taylor, superintendent in Heyworth, said she was expecting “a pretty significant setback just because we hadn’t been in person for quite some time” when students were tested a few weeks into the fall semester but was pleasantly surprised instead.
“Our scores were very stable — within 1% of where they were at our last round of testing,” she said of the benchmark results. “We were very pleased with that and feel like, although remote learning is not the best case scenario, our kids are still performing at expected levels and we’re not starting this year as far behind as we expected.”
Taking students out of the classroom last spring may not have had as much of an impact as expected, but Taylor said the main influence for academic achievement is having hard working teachers in the classroom.
“We just have teachers who are really committed to help each kid reach their full potential,” she said. “There’s no program or curriculum that’s ever going to outweigh the importance of the teacher. It’s our job as leadership to help grow the teachers and so we are really committed to that and the teachers are really committed to helping children grow.”
Mouser also credited his Tri-Valley teachers for leading students to academic achievement.
“What stands out to me at the high school is the teacher leadership and the relationship between the teachers and administration there,” he said. “The teachers are really willing to do whatever’s necessary for the kids … and they work hard to make sure they do what’s best for everyone.”
Focus on math scores
Lexington School Superintendent Paul Deters said the report card “gives a glimpse of what we look like, a snapshot of how our schools are doing. … What is missing is the day-to-day stories that happen in our classrooms.”
There are about 500 students in the district and pre-kindergarten through high school seniors are under one roof, Deters said.
“We’re a small school. We know our families,” he said. “That’s the kind of stuff you won’t find in a school report card.”
Reilly said, “The world thinks of assessments as paper-pencil tests and multiple-choice tests,” but teachers are constantly assessing students in many ways, such as monitoring projects and day-to-day performance.
O’Donnell said, “One thing we’ve struggled with district-wide that seems to manifest itself in middle school is math scores.”
The district has been working closely with the Regional Office of Education’s math consultant to provide in-service training for teachers, overhaul the math curriculum and institute research-based practices.
“We’re spending a lot of time at the elementary level making sure they understand foundation elements,” O’Donnell said. That means not only getting the “right” answer but understanding why it’s right and how they got it.
Taylor said recent updates to the curriculum guides at Heyworth Elementary are part of the effort to help students reach higher academically. As part of the updates, the school day was restructured to ensure students who are struggling are given the support they need in a small group or individual setting.
“We’ve seen pretty significant, consistent gains not just on the state test, but on the local (benchmark) test we use, too,” she said.
With the pandemic and the disruption it has caused in homes as well as schools, districts are looking beyond academic measures.
“There’s a lot of concern about the social-emotional well-being of the kids and addressing that during the pandemic,” said Reilly.
Noting that a lot of students are in environments where stress levels are high and multiple siblings may be trying to work in a single place, Reilly said, “All of these things will have an impact on learning.”
Given recent focus on the well-being of the whole student, Weikle said academic and social-emotional intervention is available to students from elementary to high school.
O’Donnell said, “We want to make kids feel safe and comfortable with all that’s happening.”
One might think the stress of COVID-19 would have a detrimental effect on student behavior, but that’s not necessarily the case.
Students “seem to be happy to be in school. Discipline issues have fallen off,” she said. “By now, typically, the honeymoon period is over.”
Deters said, “Students have a better appreciation of what school means to them after what happened in spring.”
Among the results left off this year’s report card was the school culture and climate survey, which Taylor said is one aspect they focus on at Heyworth.
“Are kids enjoying learning and are teachers enjoying teaching and working here? The climate and culture of our school building needs to be one that is supportive of everyone in it and where people enjoy coming to work or to school every day because I think the academic results go hand in hand with that,” she said.
Mouser also emphasized the importance of a positive school culture, saying “What makes great schools are the culture created within those schools.”
Having student-centered teachers makes the difference and takes the surprise out of students’ success, Mouser added.
“I think our expectation is that we do well,” he said. “I think our kids expect to do well and our teachers expect that and so do our families.”
