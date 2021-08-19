Watch now: How many at Illinois State, Illinois Wesleyan are vaccinated?

NORMAL — With students heading back to classes, a majority on the Illinois State University and Illinois Wesleyan University campuses are vaccinated against COVID-19.

ISU reports a vaccination rate of 64% for all of campus and IWU reports at least 79% of students and 83% of employees are vaccinated. The IWU numbers include those who have submitted proof of their first dose and a scheduled date for their second dose, said spokesman John Twork.

“All Illinois Wesleyan students are required to respond to a survey reporting their vaccination status and submitting documentation in order to be allowed to return to campus for the fall semester,” Twork said.

So far 95% of students have responded to the survey, with 83% of those being vaccinated. The university does not require employee health records, Twork said. Of the 88% of employees who have self-reported, 95% said they are vaccinated.

At ISU, 80% of employees and 61% of students have provided proof of full vaccination. That includes 76% of on-campus students, with another 5% having at least one dose.

Spokesman Eric Jome expects that number will rise as more people provide documentation to the university and said officials are encouraged by the numbers. The school also held a vaccination clinic during move in, in which 140 doses were administered.

Students moving in on campus had to submit proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test before they could move in, Jome said. He expects the number of students living off campus who have provided proof of vaccination will rise.

“Students are required to turn things in and sometimes that comes right up to the deadline,” Jome said.

Nationally, colleges are implementing mask and vaccine mandates as COVID cases increase, especially among younger people, with special concern about highly contagious delta variant. Some schools, including Northern Illinois University, have said remote courses will resume if the positivity rate hits a certain threshold.

ISU is requiring non-vaccinated employees and students to test weekly, while IWU is requiring students who are not vaccinated to test every other week.

IWU is hosting its fifth vaccination clinic for students, employees and their family members next week. Both universities plan to resume updating their COVID dashboards with case numbers next week, Jome and Twork said.

