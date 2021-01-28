Watch now: Illinois may get new graduation requirements. These Bloomington-Normal-area superintendents are concerned.

“This is detrimental to these kids” and runs counter to the “college and career readiness movement,” said O’Donnell.

H fore eyworth Superintendent Lisa Taylor also said she’s concerned the increase in required courses will ultimately limit students’ ability to explore their interests before they graduate.

“If I'm a high school kid and I don’t want to go to college, maybe I want to be a mechanic, if I’m taking four semesters of foreign language, that’s four fewer semesters I can take learning about how to be a mechanic,” she said. “I feel like we’re mandating those choices and we’re making the choices for the kids instead of letting them explore different interests.”

Given the recent national push for more career and technical education at the high school level, Taylor said, trying to “squeeze in” these college prep classes takes away students’ voices and choices.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}