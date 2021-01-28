Watch now: Illinois may get new graduation requirements. These Bloomington-Normal-area superintendents are concerned.

BLOOMINGTON — When Bloomington District 87 Superintendent Barry Reilly looks at new high school graduation requirements that would be imposed under a comprehensive school reform bill passed this month in a lame duck legislative session, he shakes his head.
“I’m not against increasing rigor,” said Reilly, but he is against limiting options. “I just don’t like that it’s going to limit choices that kids have.”
Other school administrators also are concerned about the impact of the bill on students and their districts’ ability to meet its requirements.
Among its provisions are an increase in high school graduation requirements so all students would meet the minimum standards for admission to any public state university, including the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
These changes include requiring two years of foreign language or sign language, two years of laboratory science and a one-year course with intensive computer literacy. Schools would also have to offer an elective course in computer science.
But superintendents say the requirements could cause problems for students whose career path doesn’t include a four-year university and finding enough foreign language teachers could be next to impossible.
“This is forcing all kids to go on a college-track curriculum,” said Reilly. “That’s not where the world is today.”
He pointed to companies in McLean County such as Rivian, Brandt, Ferraro Candy and other manufacturers who need employees.
“We have a high need” and “good-paying jobs” not only in manufacturing but also in health care, agribusiness, technology and other fields that may require additional training or certificates but not a four-year degree, he said.
“There’s nothing in here that addresses the importance of that,” he said.
Businesses and educators, including Heartland Community College, have been working together to provide opportunities for high school students to be exposed to various careers and even internships, noted Reilly.
“I’d like to see these things expand and us to have the flexibility,” he said.
One of the big concerns of Olympia Superintendent Laura O’Donnell is how to fit the extra classes into the schedules of students who have to leave the high school building to take courses at the Bloomington Area Career Center.
“This is detrimental to these kids” and runs counter to the “college and career readiness movement,” said O’Donnell.
H fore eyworth Superintendent Lisa Taylor also said she’s concerned the increase in required courses will ultimately limit students’ ability to explore their interests before they graduate.
“If I'm a high school kid and I don’t want to go to college, maybe I want to be a mechanic, if I’m taking four semesters of foreign language, that’s four fewer semesters I can take learning about how to be a mechanic,” she said. “I feel like we’re mandating those choices and we’re making the choices for the kids instead of letting them explore different interests.”
Given the recent national push for more career and technical education at the high school level, Taylor said, trying to “squeeze in” these college prep classes takes away students’ voices and choices.
“We wonder why kids say they’re bored in high school and it’s because we’re cramming more and more of college content and we’re not letting them explore interests and areas that they have some natural interest, skills and ability in,” she said. “Kids aren’t going to get to take some of those classes because we are forcing them to take classes that maybe they won’t need. It’s doing a disservice to kids and school districts.”
McLean County Unit 5 Superintendent Kristen Weikle said, “Anytime that the state adds new requirements it often takes away from electives the students can choose and areas that they want to learn more about or they’re passionate about.”
Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford, D-Maywood, the lead sponsor of the bill, said it was designed to ensure that all students are properly prepared to have the opportunity to get into competitive colleges and universities.
“Our children should be graduating high school prepared to be productive adults, and that starts with what we require them to learn,” Lightford said. “It’s baffling that there are Illinois schools that don’t offer foreign language when it’s a requirement to get into our state’s flagship school.”
The value of teaching foreign language is one thing; finding teachers to teach is another, say critics of that provision.
“There just aren’t foreign language teachers out there,” said O’Donnell.
Taylor said they have had three different Spanish teachers in the four years she has been in Heyworth.
“In my prior district, there were unfilled foreign language positions every year,” she said. “So although I believe its good intent, we have a bigger problem in that we don’t have certified teachers to teach some of these areas.”
At McLean County Unit 5, the added foreign language requirement would mean hiring six additional teachers, said Weikle.
“It’s not as easy just to say ‘hire six more people.’ Foreign language teachers are extremely hard to find,” she said. “And the colleges and universities are not graduating a lot of foreign language teachers from their programs on a yearly basis.”
Maurice Hilt of Bloomington, a parent of a Bloomington High School student and three other children who have gone through Illinois schools, is supportive of more students learning foreign languages and information technology.
His own children took several years of foreign language. One daughter studied abroad in Barcelona, Spain, last spring and was confident because of the Spanish classes she had taken, he said.
His daughter who is still in high school is interested in a career the STEM field – science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
“As a junior, she just took her first college-level course,” he said, praising the dual credit option. “Black females are underrepresented in STEM.”
This bill includes developing “rigorous learning standards” for computer science and literacy and an added one-year graduation requirement on the subject, “to make sure that kids are coming out prepared with the skills to be successful in college and successful in the workforce,” Taylor said.
But the computer science and lab science requirements sparked less concern among districts than the foreign language requirement.
Some changes to graduation requirements may call for just reworking existing classes to fit the new specifications, but mandated changes often require additional funding, which Taylor said the legislature doesn’t take into consideration.
“Anytime you’re redoing the curriculum for a course, there’s often new resources required, maybe new textbooks, and all those things cost money. Unfortunately, when the state does this, they don’t usually provide additional resources so that creates a challenge on school districts,” she said.
Taylor added, “My suggestion would be get more educator input when they’re making these decisions and when they’re passing bills through that are hundreds of pages long and they’re passing them through quickly with very little input from the field. It’s just unfair and then we have to figure out how to clean it up and implement it over the next couple years.”
