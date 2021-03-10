Watch now: Illinois schools can cut social distance from 6 to 3 feet under new rules aimed at helping districts reopen

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Six feet of social distancing must still be strictly maintained in situations where face masks are removed, such as during lunch, which is considered one of the higher-risk activities in school. Otherwise, except for those who have medical exemptions, face masks are required at all times, and the guidance calls for masks of at least two layers without any vents.

In addition, Ayla said “the IDPH and the CDC no longer recommend symptom screenings on the school grounds, but schools may continue this practice if preferred.”

Families of students who are at “increased risk of severe illness (including those with special health care needs) or who live with people at increased risk must be given the option of remote instruction,” Ayala said.

“In March of last year is when we had to make the difficult decision to suspend in-person instruction statewide. ... One year later, I am grateful and encouraged to see us rounding the corner,” Ayala added.

The Revised Public Health Guidance for Schools was prompted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recently updated guidance that underscores that schools are “an important part of community infrastructure.”