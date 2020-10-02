Watch now: Illinois State Director of Athletics Larry Lyons announces he's retiring at the end of the year

“I think we’re making good progress,” Lyons said of the action plan. “It’s going to take time. But we’re committed to making improvements to address diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Dietz said the plan Lyons and his staff put in place “is being successful,” adding, “I think good always comes out of bad and we can always improve.”

Lyons earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois in 1978 and a second bachelor’s degree in accounting from Illinois State in 1986. A certified public accountant, he was hired by then-ISU athletic director Ron Wellman in 1987 as the department’s first business and finance employee.

Lyons created financial statements and business practices from scratch, many of which remain in place.

“This is a really good institution. It’s a really good campus,” Lyons said. “It’s well respected in our leagues. I think it’s well respected nationally. To be part of something like that, which is bigger than you, is rewarding.”

At his side throughout has been Maureen Lyons, who her husband called “a partner who was in it 100%.”