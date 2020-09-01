Watch now: Illinois State student-athletes boycotting team activities

The ISU athletic department also Monday released an “Action Plan for Social Change," which says the athletics program is "committed to responding to the list of demands offered by Redbird student-athletes."

“The athletic department reaffirms that without hesitation that BLACK LIVES MATTER," the plan says. "Illinois State Athletics is also committed to work with experts and partner with our student-athletes on this action plan.”

The athletic department promised to coordinate a forum available only to student-athletes with Doris Houston, interim assistant to the president for diversity and inclusion. That forum is scheduled to take place Tuesday evening.

The statement indicated Lyons and his administrative staff would complete the “Race and Cultural Diversity in American Life and History” educational program developed by the University of Illinois’ Dr. James Anderson.

Lyons will begin weekly “drop in” office hours to engage with “individual student-athletes and teams to better understand their experiences.”

The action plan committed to forming a “Student-Athlete Action Team for Social Change.” Houston and Lyons will participate in the monthly meetings.