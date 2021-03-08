Watch now: Illinois State University adds more dining options at student center

Eliza Gallermo, a junior in communication science and disorders from Palos Hills, was trying Star Ginger for the first time Thursday with a couple of friends.

“As an Asian American, it’s nice to find that kind of food,” she said. “You don’t typically find Vietnamese pho.”

Sophomore Hannah Beck, a psychology major from Normal, said, “I remember coming here as a kid on field trips and it was busy. Last year (when it was undergoing renovations), it didn’t have the same energy.”

Now, she said, the energy is coming back and “it’s a place you want to spend time in.”

Besides the restaurants and the Birds Nest dining area, the project brought more places for studying or meeting in small groups. Some of the furniture has been removed or spaced out to encourage social distancing during the pandemic.

Andy Prom of Champaign, a senior in political science, said it’s nice to have a place to study outside of his apartment.

“I feel a certain kind of community,” he said.