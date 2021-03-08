 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Illinois State University adds more dining options at student center
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Watch now: Illinois State University adds more dining options at student center

{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — The revitalized Illinois State University's Bone Student Center is ready to welcome back people from the community with new dining facilities.

Star Ginger Asian Grill and Noodle Bar opened in mid-February and Timbers Grille, a self-branded American-style restaurant with all-day breakfast, opened in August.

They joined Qdoba Mexican Eats, Starbucks, The Landing and McAlister’s Deli, the lone hold-over from before the massive renovation.

“Six or seven years ago we did a survey on what students were looking for,” said Bill Legett, director of event management, dining and hospitality. “By bringing the different cuisines into the Bone Student Center we’ve been able to capture that.”

But the venues aren’t just for students. Faculty, staff and community members can eat there, too.

“You could come here every day and eat something different,” Legett said.

030721-blm-loc-5isudining

A career services area in a section of Bone Student Center off the the Birds Nest will help students meet employers and start their careers.

Continued COVID-19 restrictions mean there are some capacity limits and people must wear face coverings when not eating in designated dining areas.

Legett said he is looking forward to a time when more events can return to the Bone Student Center and people can see the transformation the center has undergone.

“I feel that we’re getting closer to being able to open the doors fully. Capacity will increase for events and capacity will increase for dining,” he said.

“It’s brighter with more natural light. … It’s a very welcoming and inviting place,” said Legett.

Timbers Grille has large windows overlooking the main parking lot and several large-screen TVs.

“It has a little bit of the sports bar feel,” said Legett. “We don’t have the beer, but we do have shakes.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Star Ginger, a franchise that also can be found at Notre Dame, Stanford University and the University of Massachusetts, is a bit different than your typical Asian restaurant in the United States. It offers rice bowls, sushi poke bowls and Vietnamese pho soup.

Eliza Gallermo, a junior in communication science and disorders from Palos Hills, was trying Star Ginger for the first time Thursday with a couple of friends.

“As an Asian American, it’s nice to find that kind of food,” she said. “You don’t typically find Vietnamese pho.”

Sophomore Hannah Beck, a psychology major from Normal, said, “I remember coming here as a kid on field trips and it was busy. Last year (when it was undergoing renovations), it didn’t have the same energy.”

Now, she said, the energy is coming back and “it’s a place you want to spend time in.”

Besides the restaurants and the Birds Nest dining area, the project brought more places for studying or meeting in small groups. Some of the furniture has been removed or spaced out to encourage social distancing during the pandemic.

030721-blm-loc-6isudining

Administrators and students alike take advantage of the Birds Nest in Bone Student Center at Illinois State University.

Andy Prom of Champaign, a senior in political science, said it’s nice to have a place to study outside of his apartment.

“I feel a certain kind of community,” he said.

That sense of community extends to more visible and accessible student involvement and career services offices. The latter includes “huddle rooms” where students can meet with prospective employers or career ambassadors and work on their resumes.

Timbers Grille was originally scheduled to open nearly a year ago, right after spring break. Then the university switched to all-remote learning for the remainder of the semester because of the pandemic, delaying the opening until August.

The pandemic also slowed construction, which delayed the opening of Star Ginger.

But Leggett said they used the extra time to fine-tune their operations.

We asked Pantagraph readers to send us their canine photos. Here are 20. 🐕

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News