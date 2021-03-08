Watch now: Illinois State University adds more dining options at student center

NORMAL — The revitalized Illinois State University's Bone Student Center is ready to welcome back people from the community with new dining facilities.
Star Ginger Asian Grill and Noodle Bar opened in mid-February and Timbers Grille, a self-branded American-style restaurant with all-day breakfast, opened in August.
They joined Qdoba Mexican Eats, Starbucks, The Landing and McAlister’s Deli, the lone hold-over from before the massive renovation.
“Six or seven years ago we did a survey on what students were looking for,” said Bill Legett, director of event management, dining and hospitality. “By bringing the different cuisines into the Bone Student Center we’ve been able to capture that.”
But the venues aren’t just for students. Faculty, staff and community members can eat there, too.
“You could come here every day and eat something different,” Legett said.
Continued COVID-19 restrictions mean there are some capacity limits and people must wear face coverings when not eating in designated dining areas.
Legett said he is looking forward to a time when more events can return to the Bone Student Center and people can see the transformation the center has undergone.
“I feel that we’re getting closer to being able to open the doors fully. Capacity will increase for events and capacity will increase for dining,” he said.
“It’s brighter with more natural light. … It’s a very welcoming and inviting place,” said Legett.
Timbers Grille has large windows overlooking the main parking lot and several large-screen TVs.
“It has a little bit of the sports bar feel,” said Legett. “We don’t have the beer, but we do have shakes.”
Star Ginger, a franchise that also can be found at Notre Dame, Stanford University and the University of Massachusetts, is a bit different than your typical Asian restaurant in the United States. It offers rice bowls, sushi poke bowls and Vietnamese pho soup.
Eliza Gallermo, a junior in communication science and disorders from Palos Hills, was trying Star Ginger for the first time Thursday with a couple of friends.
“As an Asian American, it’s nice to find that kind of food,” she said. “You don’t typically find Vietnamese pho.”
Sophomore Hannah Beck, a psychology major from Normal, said, “I remember coming here as a kid on field trips and it was busy. Last year (when it was undergoing renovations), it didn’t have the same energy.”
Now, she said, the energy is coming back and “it’s a place you want to spend time in.”
Besides the restaurants and the Birds Nest dining area, the project brought more places for studying or meeting in small groups. Some of the furniture has been removed or spaced out to encourage social distancing during the pandemic.
Andy Prom of Champaign, a senior in political science, said it’s nice to have a place to study outside of his apartment.
“I feel a certain kind of community,” he said.
That sense of community extends to more visible and accessible student involvement and career services offices. The latter includes “huddle rooms” where students can meet with prospective employers or career ambassadors and work on their resumes.
Timbers Grille was originally scheduled to open nearly a year ago, right after spring break. Then the university switched to all-remote learning for the remainder of the semester because of the pandemic, delaying the opening until August.
The pandemic also slowed construction, which delayed the opening of Star Ginger.
But Leggett said they used the extra time to fine-tune their operations.
We asked Pantagraph readers to send us their canine photos. Here are 20. 🐕
Apollo, submitted by Chandler Pillsbury
Buzz Light-year, submitted by Roxanne Castleman Foster
Chester, submitted by Madie Tomlinson
Diesel, submitted by Jessica Bauer
Einstein, submitted by Cathi Stewart
Fisher and Max, submitted by Lauren Hegg
Gus, submitted by Beth Reeser
Lily, submitted by Cori Shadid
Lucy, submitted by Sarah Horonzy
Mitch, submitted by Lindsey Kwitkowski
Molly, submitted by Lauren Jones Wagner
Mookie, submitted by Emily Bauman
Ozzy and Ridley, submitted by Bree Stewart
Paisley, submitted by Debbie Connour-Froese
Poppy, submitted by Heather Winfrey-Richman
Stout, submitted by Mike Fitzgerald
Vinny, submitted by Christine Huddleston Mock
Weazie, submitted by Sarah Weber
Willie Nelson Brown, submitted by Brandy Leggett Brown
Xena and Kota, submitted by Ripley Hammond
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota