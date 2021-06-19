Watch now: Illinois State University board cuts final bonus for Dietz

NORMAL — Concerns about the unresolved Graduate Workers Union contract and how student fees were handled during the COVID-19 pandemic led to Illinois State University President Larry Dietz receiving a smaller performance bonus in the final year of his contract than in previous years.
Voting for the bonus were board chair Julie Jones and trustees Kathryn Bohn, Mary Ann Louderback and Robert Navarro.
Trustee Bob Dobski said he voted “no” because, “I think it should have been higher.” Student trustee Jada Turner said, “My vote has nothing to do with me personally,” but reflected concerns of her student constituents on whether the time was right for a bonus. Trustee Rocky Donahue did not participate in the meeting, which was conducted remotely via Zoom teleconference.
Jones said after the meeting, “The board is very much supportive of Dr. Dietz and what he’s done for the university, but when we’re thinking about a bonus, we’re taking in the totality of everything that has gone on at the university.”
The lack of a contract with the Graduate Workers Union “definitely was one of the issues,” said Jones, who said other unresolved issues involved “some of the LatinX students and some of the African American students.”
She said, while there were positive comments about how the COVID-19 situation was handled, “One of the things that very much loomed large and students were still talking about was how fees and things were handled for students during the COVID situation.”
At least one lawsuit was filed in 2020 by ISU students seeking larger refunds after the university shifted classes to online.
After the vote, Dietz said he was “appreciative of the bonus” but added, “I’m frankly a little surprised at the dollar amount given previous years of consideration around the same issues. I think the whole team worked very, very hard this past year. It was a tough year with the pandemic layering over everything. … I am disappointed in the amount.”
Jones said after the meeting, “We understand, as Dr. Dietz said, he is not solely responsible for resolving those things. Those are team issues. But also as we understand that under leadership sometimes we rise with our team and we sometimes fall a little bit short with our team.”
According to the performance review included in board materials, which outlines nine specific goals developed by the board, the only goal where “improvement was needed” involved developing a legislative advocacy plan.
“Admirable progress” was noted in the goal to “continue to foster an inclusive campus environment characterized by cultural understanding, ethical behavior and social justice.”
The review said Dietz “exceeded expectations” on the remaining goals, which related to matters including enrollment, retention and graduation; budget issues; academic and co-curricular opportunities for students; attraction and retention of exceptional faculty and staff; facility improvements; and a fundraising plan to follow the Redbirds Rising campaign.
In addition to the review related to specific goals, the board considers feedback from the Academic Senate, which includes faculty, staff and students. Jones said those are “issues that we want to be mindful of.”
