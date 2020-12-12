Watch now: Illinois State University board extends Dietz's contract, prepares search for successor

Dietz has been president of ISU since March 2014. Before that, he was ISU’s vice president for student affairs for nearly three years.

Jones said Dietz has agreed to assist with the transition and remain beyond his retirement date, if needed.

"He's not going to be running out with his hair on fire on June 30," she said.

The board also authorized a six-month contract with Reditus Laboratories of Pekin to process up to 12,500 COVID-19 tests through June 30 at a cost not to exceed $1.25 million.

The university had planned to use saliva-based testing as part of the University of Illinois SHIELD program next year. However, the U of I is still waiting for approval from the Food and Drug Administration to expand emergency use of those tests beyond its own campuses.

In addition to obtaining FDA authorization, work is also continuing on systems related to medical records, Dietz said.