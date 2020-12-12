Watch now: Illinois State University board extends Dietz's contract, prepares search for successor

NORMAL — The Illinois State University board of trustees extended the contract of retiring President Larry Dietz, launched a search for his successor and continued an agreement for COVID-19 testing at a special meeting Saturday.
The meeting was held via the Zoom videoconferencing platform because of pandemic.
The board extended the contract of President Larry Dietz until June 30. Dietz has announced his intention to retire at that time.
Under the contract, Dietz will be paid an annual salary of $375,000 and be eligible for a performance bonus of up to $50,000 for fiscal year 2021. He also will be reimbursed for some moving expenses at the end of his contract.
An external search firm will be hired to help conduct the search for Dietz’s successor, following board action Saturday.
Board Chair Julie Annette Jones said she hopes to be in contact with a search firm before the holidays. She said the firm chosen will help develop a talented and highly diverse pool of candidates.
A search committee will be formed using the same template that has been used for the last two presidential searches, with representatives from various constituencies across campus.
Dietz has been president of ISU since March 2014. Before that, he was ISU’s vice president for student affairs for nearly three years.
Jones said Dietz has agreed to assist with the transition and remain beyond his retirement date, if needed.
"He's not going to be running out with his hair on fire on June 30," she said.
The board also authorized a six-month contract with Reditus Laboratories of Pekin to process up to 12,500 COVID-19 tests through June 30 at a cost not to exceed $1.25 million.
The university had planned to use saliva-based testing as part of the University of Illinois SHIELD program next year. However, the U of I is still waiting for approval from the Food and Drug Administration to expand emergency use of those tests beyond its own campuses.
In addition to obtaining FDA authorization, work is also continuing on systems related to medical records, Dietz said.
"We've been told most recently that that won't be available at the beginning of the spring semester and may very well be into the semester before it's available," said Dietz.
While he is optimistic the approval will be obtained and issues will be resolved, Dietz said, "We need to have a plan in place" for continued testing. He said a testing program is crucial "to mitigate the spread of COVID-19."
The university will only pay Reditus for the amount of tests that are processed. Funding will come from general revenue and whatever state and federal grants are available, Dietz told the board.
All students living on campus will be required to take COVID-19 tests at the start of spring semester in January, ISU announced earlier.
Reditus has been providing on-campus testing of students. To date, a total of 2,500 tests have been administered at a cost of $2.5 million.
ISU wants to switch to the saliva-based testing because they are less expensive and results can be obtained within hours rather than days.
Trustee Mary Ann Louderback said the university's testing plan "really makes a difference as far as the comfort level for me as a trustee."
Dietz said, "I think we all look forward to the time when this topic will no longer be a part of this agenda."
