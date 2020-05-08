Watch now: Illinois State University board increases fees, extends Dietz's contract

NORMAL — Tuition and room and board will remain unchanged for all students at Illinois State University for the 2020-21 academic year, but the academic enhancement fee will go up $15.50 per credit hour following action by the board of trustees Friday morning.
In other business, the board extended the contract of President Larry Dietz through the end of the year, but no action was taken on two proposed construction projects — a student success center in Milner Library and a new greenhouse — as priorities shift toward technology for the immediate future.
Combined with a previously approved $22 increase for health insurance, Friday’s action brings the total cost of attendance for a full-time student to $25,169 — an increase of about $500, or less than 2%.
Dietz said that was in line with the 2% to 5% increases other universities have approved or are considering.
Under the truth-in-tuition law, the tuition rate for incoming students will remain the same for the next four years.
Outgoing student trustee Sarah Aguilar voted against the increase, saying students are concerned with even a modest increase at a time many are facing emergency expenses related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Chairperson Julie Annette Jones said, “We’re very sensitive to the fact that we want to remain an affordable university. … But we have to balance that” with having enough resources to continue to offer a quality education.
Ongoing uncertainty about the pandemic played a role in several actions by the board.
Dietz’s current three-year contract, with a base salary of $375,000, was to have expired June 30.
Jones said the board had intended to have a new contract ready for action at Friday’s meeting but “COVID-19 had other plans for our lives.”
Jones and other board members commended Dietz’s leadership, especially during the current pandemic situation.
“He has done a magnificent job moving us forward in a positive manner,” said Jones.
One change was made to the extended contract to bring it into compliance with the Illinois Government Severance Pay Act. Under that law, severance pay is limited to no more than 20 weeks, rather than the up to a year called for in the original contract.
Meanwhile, plans for the student success center and greenhouse may come back to the board at its July or October meeting once the university has a clearer view on how the pandemic affects student enrollment in the coming academic year.
Trustee Mary Ann Louderback said, “These are all great projects. The thing we are looking at is what are the priorities. … Everything is so up in the air” with the coronavirus.
Because of the pandemic, ISU has extended its deposit deadline to June 1.
Dietz said deposits from new students are down about 1,000 compared to a year ago but he expects “an uptick in that number” after June 1.
“The good news is registration for continuing students is about on par with what it’s been in other years,” he said.
The student success center is designed to be a collaboration of several offices across the campus and bring together tutoring, advising and other support services, including access to technology and tech support. Dietz said the project is important to student retention.
The greenhouse would replace an existing one that has been closed for three years because it does not meet accessibility requirements under the Americans with Disability Act and has safety issues, including exposed asbestos.
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
