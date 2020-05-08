Watch now: Illinois State University board increases fees, extends Dietz's contract

Meanwhile, plans for the student success center and greenhouse may come back to the board at its July or October meeting once the university has a clearer view on how the pandemic affects student enrollment in the coming academic year.

Trustee Mary Ann Louderback said, “These are all great projects. The thing we are looking at is what are the priorities. … Everything is so up in the air” with the coronavirus.

Because of the pandemic, ISU has extended its deposit deadline to June 1.

Dietz said deposits from new students are down about 1,000 compared to a year ago but he expects “an uptick in that number” after June 1.

“The good news is registration for continuing students is about on par with what it’s been in other years,” he said.

The student success center is designed to be a collaboration of several offices across the campus and bring together tutoring, advising and other support services, including access to technology and tech support. Dietz said the project is important to student retention.