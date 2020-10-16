Watch now: Illinois State University board OKs contracts related to COVID-19

NORMAL — Pandemic costs continue to mount at Illinois State University, where board members on Friday approved entering into contracts with the University of Illinois for COVID-19 testing and with Bloomington-Normal hotels to house students who need to be quarantined.
In addition, the board approved an operating budget request of $80.6 million for next fiscal year that includes a request for reimbursement of $11 million for expenses related to COVID-19.
The U of I testing contract is not to exceed $5.5 million and the hotel contract is for up to $1.6 million.
Saliva-based testing
Under the agreement, ISU would become a regional testing site using the U of I saliva-based testing once the testing is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. ISU will not formally enter into the contract until the U of I receives FDA approval of its testing
President Larry Dietz said the new system will allow the university to test “greater numbers of students, faculty and staff on a regular basis and provide faster turnaround time for results.”
Expansion of the saliva-based testing is greatly anticipated by state leaders. U of I officials and Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced in August that the FDA had granted emergency use authorization for the testing, but the university walked back the statement earlier this month.
While U of I is allowed to continue administering the test in its federally regulated lab, a spokesman for the testing program told The (Champaign) News-Gazette last week that FDA authorization is needed to expand its use.
ISU trustee Mary Ann Louderback expressed concern Friday about students returning to the Normal campus without being tested.
"I guess I have a real problem if we're going to let students come back without already being tested," she said.
“I know Bloomington and Normal were very nervous when we came back in the fall, and I don’t want to see that happen again,” she added.
University officials in early August announced they move most classes — more than 80% — to a remote-learning format, in part because some expected testing supplies had been rerouted by the federal government. Even so, cases surged after students returned.
On the first day of classes Aug. 17, the county had reported a total of 776 cases and 16 deaths since March. A month later on Sept. 17, the totals were at 3,025 and 19 deaths.
Cases among students spiked in those first weeks, with the university reporting a 20% seven-day positivity rate in early September, but then dropped off. The rolling positivity rate on Friday was 2.3%.
The university anticipates conducting about 13,000 tests per week at a cost of about $20 a test, he said. The current tests by Reditus Laboratories of Pekin cost the university $100 each.
Housing needs
ISU has set aside 5% of its residence hall rooms as isolation spaces for students who live on campus and have tested positive for COVID-19, and for on-campus residents who must quarantine because they were in close contact with someone who tested positive.
Since the beginning of the school year, 233 students have been isolated or quarantined on campus, and 23 were in isolation or quarantine on campus as of Friday, said President Larry Dietz. Also since the beginning of the school year, the university has quarantined 35 students in hotels, he said.
The hotel spaces are only used for quarantining students who had close contact but have not tested positive for COVID-19.
“It’s for surge space,” said Levester Johnson, vice president for student affairs.
Although university housing is operating at about 50% of its usual capacity, that does not mean it has a lot of empty space for isolating or quarantining students. A lot of the reduction came from measures such as switching from double to single occupancy. Plus, residence halls such as Watterson Towers with communal bathrooms are not suitable for isolating or quarantining students, Johnson explained.
Budget
Other than the $11 million for reimbursement of pandemic-related costs, the university is asking for the same state appropriations — $69.9 million — that it it received this fiscal year.
“I think it’s realistic not to expect a lot more,” said Dietz.
The board also approved a capital appropriation request of $449.6 million.
Leading the list is a new engineering building for $101.5 million for the engineering program being developed by ISU and $60.9 million for a Mennonite College of Nursing building. Also included are replacement of Metcalf School and University High School, rehabilitation of DeGarmo Hall and renovation of Williams Hall.
The list is relatively unchanged from previous years, other than accounting for rising costs.
The board also formally approved an operating budget of $487.3 million for the 2021 fiscal year, which began July 1. The board gave tentative approval in May before state appropriations were known.
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
