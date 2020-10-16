Watch now: Illinois State University board OKs contracts related to COVID-19

Housing needs

ISU has set aside 5% of its residence hall rooms as isolation spaces for students who live on campus and have tested positive for COVID-19, and for on-campus residents who must quarantine because they were in close contact with someone who tested positive.

Since the beginning of the school year, 233 students have been isolated or quarantined on campus, and 23 were in isolation or quarantine on campus as of Friday, said President Larry Dietz. Also since the beginning of the school year, the university has quarantined 35 students in hotels, he said.

The hotel spaces are only used for quarantining students who had close contact but have not tested positive for COVID-19.

“It’s for surge space,” said Levester Johnson, vice president for student affairs.

Although university housing is operating at about 50% of its usual capacity, that does not mean it has a lot of empty space for isolating or quarantining students. A lot of the reduction came from measures such as switching from double to single occupancy. Plus, residence halls such as Watterson Towers with communal bathrooms are not suitable for isolating or quarantining students, Johnson explained.

Budget