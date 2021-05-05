Watch now: Illinois State University board to act Friday on tuition, housing

Although the Senate approved the curriculum plan and financial model at its March 3 meeting, the necessary votes were not obtained at a March 24 meeting for approval of creating the new college and approval of the capital and site plan.

In a letter to the Academic Senate, President Larry Dietz noted that 16 of the 29 who voted “no” or abstained on those March 24 votes were on the record saying that they did so in solidarity with graduate student workers who are seeking a union contact rather than in opposition to the College of Engineering.

In his letter, Dietz called those “no” votes and abstentions “misguided” because they mix “a short-term union labor concern with a long-term strategic imperative.”

Not advancing the engineering plan would be “a dereliction of duty,” he wrote, and would risk ISU being unprepared for enrollment and financial challenges ahead and not being prepared to meet the state’s workforce needs.