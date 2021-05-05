Watch now: Illinois State University board to act Friday on tuition, housing

NORMAL — The Illinois State University administration is recommending no increase in tuition or mandatory fees for new students this fall under a recommendation to be acted on by the board of trustees on Friday.
Other items on the board’s agenda include rates for housing and dining plans; establishment of a College of Engineering; construction of a nursing simulation lab and renovation/upgrade of spaces to house classrooms and offices that will be displaced during the College of Fine Arts rehabilitation project.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Friday in Brown Ballroom I and II in the Bone Student Center.
Tuition would remain at $384.13 per credit hour for in-state undergraduate students and $768.26 cents per credit hour for out-of-state undergraduate students under the proposal. Tuition for graduate students would stay at $403.59 per credit hour for in-state students and $838.30 for out of state.
The tuition rates would be guaranteed for those students through summer 2025. It has been at this rate since the 2018-19 academic year.
Mandatory fees for both undergraduate and graduate students would be unchanged at $107.78 per credit hour, under the recommendation.
University Housing Services is seeking a 3% increase in rates for campus housing and dining plans. The rates vary based on the type of accommodations and the meal plan selected.
If the request is approved, housing rates would range from $2,747 per semester for a multiple-occupancy room in a residence hall to $5,976 per semester for a single in Cardinal Court.
Meal plans would range from $2,213 to $2,376 per semester, under the proposal.
College of Engineering
Board approval of a College of Engineering would be just one step toward a project that has been years in the works. The next step would be approval by the Illinois Board of Higher Education.
Usually under ISU’s system of shared governance, the administration would wait for approval from the Academic Senate before presenting a new program to the board.
Although the Senate approved the curriculum plan and financial model at its March 3 meeting, the necessary votes were not obtained at a March 24 meeting for approval of creating the new college and approval of the capital and site plan.
In a letter to the Academic Senate, President Larry Dietz noted that 16 of the 29 who voted “no” or abstained on those March 24 votes were on the record saying that they did so in solidarity with graduate student workers who are seeking a union contact rather than in opposition to the College of Engineering.
In his letter, Dietz called those “no” votes and abstentions “misguided” because they mix “a short-term union labor concern with a long-term strategic imperative.”
Not advancing the engineering plan would be “a dereliction of duty,” he wrote, and would risk ISU being unprepared for enrollment and financial challenges ahead and not being prepared to meet the state’s workforce needs.
Members of the Graduate Workers Union have criticized Dietz for moving forward without the full endorsement of the Academic Senate, calling it “undemocratic” and “authoritarian.”
Trevor Rickerd, a doctoral student and member of the union negotiating team, said Monday pushing through the engineering program will not make the union go away.
“This only further erodes trust and fuels our cause,” he said during a public comment session preceding a board meeting related to the presidential search to replace Dietz, who retires at the end of June.
