Watch now: Illinois State University considering union counterproposal

NORMAL — Members of the Graduate Workers Union at Illinois State University say they are waiting for a response from the administration’s negotiating team following their latest counteroffer.
The two sides met via videoconference for a seventh time with an independent federal mediator on Monday. Negotiations began about 19 months ago.
The union, part of Service Employees International Union Local 73, said in a press release that it presented a comprehensive counterproposal to one presented by the administration on April 23.
That administration offer came after members of the union voted to authorize their bargaining team to prepare to strike. There are still several steps that must be taken before a strike can take place.
In its April 23 offer, the administration proposed two alternatives to stipend increases, both of which would add an additional year to the contract.
One would increase minimum stipends in that additional year 7.5% to 12%; the other alternative would provide only 2% increases to the minimum stipends in the additional year but guarantees immediate increases at ratification and in each subsequent contract year to graduate teaching assistants who already earn above the new minimum stipends.
The union described as “disappointing” the 2% raise and a 10% reduction in fees that are part of that latest administration offer.
The administration said on its website, seiunegotiations.ilstu.edu, that under either alternative in its latest offer, ISU’s minimum stipend would exceed the average minimum stipend at peer institutions.
The union said the counteroffer it presented on Monday included "substantial movement" in areas such as raises, fees and health insurance.
A continued sticking point appears to be language related to support for strikes.
The union has characterized the administration’s position as a “deal breaker” and an attempt to take away legal rights. The administration said it does not violate the First Amendment and is consistent with language in contracts at other Illinois public educational institutions.
Another negotiation session has not been announced.
