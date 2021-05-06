Watch now: Illinois State University considering union counterproposal

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One would increase minimum stipends in that additional year 7.5% to 12%; the other alternative would provide only 2% increases to the minimum stipends in the additional year but guarantees immediate increases at ratification and in each subsequent contract year to graduate teaching assistants who already earn above the new minimum stipends.

The union described as “disappointing” the 2% raise and a 10% reduction in fees that are part of that latest administration offer.

The administration said on its website, seiunegotiations.ilstu.edu, that under either alternative in its latest offer, ISU’s minimum stipend would exceed the average minimum stipend at peer institutions.

The union said the counteroffer it presented on Monday included "substantial movement" in areas such as raises, fees and health insurance.

A continued sticking point appears to be language related to support for strikes.