Watch now: Illinois State University COVID-19 lab close to clinical testing

NORMAL — Illinois State University is on track to have its COVID-19 testing lab perform clinical tests in early February, but it won’t be testing samples collected on campus until the University of Illinois’ Shield Illinois saliva-based testing gets an Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
John Baur, ISU’s COVID-19 testing coordinator, said the lab is finishing necessary documentation and testing software so test results can be transmitted into a confidential medical records system.
Once all of that is done, the lab will be able to do clinical tests as part of the Shield Illinois network, Baur said, but ISU is still not planning to use the test for people on the ISU campus until an EUA is issued.
University spokesman Eric Jome has said previously, “We don’t want to get out ahead of something that’s not gone through the approval process, so generally we are looking at the approval as the marker.”
Ben Taylor, a spokesman for Shield Illinois, said, “The University of Illinois continues to work with the FDA toward emergency use authorization (EUA). We submitted our application on Dec. 30 and have received a few sets of feedback, which we are answering as we receive it.”
Shield Illinois uses a saliva-based test developed by the U of I that yields faster results than ones using a nasal swab. Early detection of people with COVID-19 is crucial to quickly isolating them and preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus, health officials say.
The U of I has administered more than a million tests on its campus at Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield and credits it with limiting spread of the virus.
Labs in Decatur and Loyola Medical Center in Maywood are operational. Taylor said they expect to have labs operational at ISU, Springfield, Rockford, Itasca and Wood Dale in February.
“Our main priorities over the next month are launching those five labs and continuing to increase capacity in order to provide testing for a larger number of people. We have multiple universities, school districts, companies, and public entities ready to utilize our test once we receive the FDA EUA,” he said.
Once it is operational, ISU will analyze saliva samples collected elsewhere and sent to ISU by Shield Illinois as part of its network.
“We don’t know how many or where they’ll come from yet. … We’ve been assured that we’ll have plenty of samples to run,” said Baur. ISU is in the process of hiring a second shift for the lab, located in the Illinois Science Lab Building.
“The lab is working really well. We’re actually doing what’s called surveillance testing,” said Baur. “We’ve been doing 700 to 800 tests a day. … We expect quite a bit higher once we do clinical testing.”
While ISU is waiting for Shield Illinois to receive an EUA, other institutions are proceeding along a path called the lab-developed test route, said Taylor. They include Eureka College, Bradley University, Millikin University and Eastern Illinois University.
“ADM and Rivian also are using our test,” said Taylor.
Meanwhile, ISU is conducting antigen testing for asymptomatic students and employees Monday through Friday in a temporary building in the parking lot between Watterson Towers and Stevenson Hall and the former fire station at 604 N. Adelaide St. in Normal.
Once the EUA is approved, ISU expects to have up to five collection sites.
“They’ve been basically ready to go for awhile. We just need a little bit of time to get set up and get supplies in place,” said Baur.
