Watch now: Illinois State University COVID-19 lab close to clinical testing

Shield Illinois uses a saliva-based test developed by the U of I that yields faster results than ones using a nasal swab. Early detection of people with COVID-19 is crucial to quickly isolating them and preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus, health officials say.

The U of I has administered more than a million tests on its campus at Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield and credits it with limiting spread of the virus.

Labs in Decatur and Loyola Medical Center in Maywood are operational. Taylor said they expect to have labs operational at ISU, Springfield, Rockford, Itasca and Wood Dale in February.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Our main priorities over the next month are launching those five labs and continuing to increase capacity in order to provide testing for a larger number of people. We have multiple universities, school districts, companies, and public entities ready to utilize our test once we receive the FDA EUA,” he said.

Once it is operational, ISU will analyze saliva samples collected elsewhere and sent to ISU by Shield Illinois as part of its network.