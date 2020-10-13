Watch now: Illinois State University enters new partnership with Chicago Public Schools

NORMAL — Illinois State University has entered into a partnership with Chicago Public Schools and City Colleges of Chicago to create a new pathway for CPS graduates to become teachers.

The new program, Teach Chicago Tomorrow, was announced Tuesday during a press conference with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Under the program, CPS students who indicate an interest in teaching will be able to get their associate degree through the City Colleges of Chicago then transition to ISU, taking classes and student teaching in Chicago. They will receive priority job placement in the school system there, according to the announcement.

In addition, students in the program will receive college readiness support in high school, a summer program before their freshman year of college, paid work opportunities in CPS during their third year and student teaching stipends.

Kelli Appel, director of enrollment and transition services in the ISU College of Education, said once the students transition to Illinois State, they will be taught by faculty by face to face, hybrid and online methods.