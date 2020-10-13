Watch now: Illinois State University enters new partnership with Chicago Public Schools

NORMAL — Illinois State University has entered into a partnership with Chicago Public Schools and City Colleges of Chicago to create a new pathway for CPS graduates to become teachers.
The new program, Teach Chicago Tomorrow, was announced Tuesday during a press conference with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
Under the program, CPS students who indicate an interest in teaching will be able to get their associate degree through the City Colleges of Chicago then transition to ISU, taking classes and student teaching in Chicago. They will receive priority job placement in the school system there, according to the announcement.
In addition, students in the program will receive college readiness support in high school, a summer program before their freshman year of college, paid work opportunities in CPS during their third year and student teaching stipends.
Kelli Appel, director of enrollment and transition services in the ISU College of Education, said once the students transition to Illinois State, they will be taught by faculty by face to face, hybrid and online methods.
University President Larry Dietz, who took part in the press conference, said, “I look forward to working with our partners to create an innovative teacher education program that prepares quality teachers for the city of Chicago, teachers who reflect the population of one of the most wonderfully diverse cities in the entire United States.”
CPS CEO Janice Jackson noted that, while 90% of students in Chicago Public Schools are black or Hispanic, 50% of teachers are white. Teach Chicago Tomorrow is intended to create more diversity among Chicago teachers.
“These teachers will become the role models that many of them did not have during their time at CPS,” said Jackson.
Dietz noted that this new program “will build on our existing partnership with Chicago Public Schools.”
ISU recently celebrated the 10th year of collaborating with Chicago schools through its Teacher Education Pipeline, known as STEP-UP, that includes a full year of student teaching experience in Chicago Public Schools.
Daniel Jackson, an ISU graduate who teaches second grade in Chicago Public Schools, was part of that program.
“Being born and raised in Chicago, I have walked the path I’m teaching my students to follow,” he said. “There is power in the teacher of color. We understand our children’s stories. … I’ve grown up in these communities.”
ISU is working on several future partnerships with school systems and community colleges across the state to meet community needs, said Jim Wolfinger, dean of the College of Education.
“There is a teacher shortage across the state, with thousands of empty classrooms,” said Wolfinger.
“We draw a lot of students from Chicago,” he said, but ISU also is working with downstate communities, including Peoria and Decatur.
These initiatives fall under the umbrella of “CommuniTeach,” which is aimed at having different pathways into teaching to meet community needs, explained Appel.
Juan Salgado, chancellor of the City Colleges of Chicago and an Illinois Wesleyan University graduate, said at the press conference, “Teach Chicago tomorrow recognizes the tremendous talent that exists
